5G standalone: vendor strategies to accelerate adoption

"Vendors can accelerate 5G SA adoption by proving the monetisation of its capabilities, smoothing migration to the cloud-native core for operators and driving ecosystem readiness."





This report evaluates and offers solutions for key challenges relating to the adoption of 5G standalone (SA). As well as demonstrating the key operator concerns that are slowing its adoption, it provides an in-depth view on how vendors can improve their 5G core propositions, drive innovation and accelerate 5G SA adoption among operators.





This report provides recommendations for 5G core vendors, and explores the key use cases, capabilities and challenges associated with 5G SA adoption.





Key questions answered in this report





What are the major challenges facing 5G SA adoption and how should these be targeted by vendors?

How can vendors prove and support 5G SA capabilities and use cases to encourage more immediate adoption of the 5G core?

How should vendors position their 5G core offering to improve operator confidence and facilitate their transition to 5G SA?

How can vendors encourage 5G SA innovation through openness and by supporting a broad range of partners?



