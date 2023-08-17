Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Managed Infrastructure Services in Europe

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Managed Infrastructure Services Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe managed infrastructure services market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecasted period, registering a CAGR of 11.2%. Managed services are gradually gaining traction in Europe's traditional channel landscape, with the managed service model winning new converts due to the benefits realized through partnerships with Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Managed cloud services are among the fastest-growing services in the European MSP space, driven by enterprises' focus on remote connection access, data security, and swift data recovery solutions. AWS holds a leading share of the market, but other vendors like Tata Consultancy Services are also gaining market presence in the region.

The growing emphasis on digitization and internet-based products and services is creating favorable conditions for the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These businesses are increasingly shifting towards managed infrastructure service providers to get standardized and cost-efficient services, enabling them to focus on their core business while minimizing risks and gaining access to newer technologies.

Server and storage solutions account for a significant market share, with managed desktop services also gaining momentum as businesses seek to tackle escalating print costs. Microsoft's Managed Desktop service, for instance, has seen increased adoption, with Computacenter being among the first global partners for this offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for managed cloud services due to government regulations and lockdown measures, forcing businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions and facilitate remote working modes.

The Europe Managed Infrastructure Services Market is a fragmented landscape, with prominent players continuously innovating their solutions and launching new services to cater to market growth.

Dell Technologies recently introduced a new telecom cloud infrastructure solution in collaboration with Wind River to help communications service providers (CSPs) deploy cloud-native networks faster and reduce complexity.

Fujitsu signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to hasten the digital transformation of its clients in the financial and retail industries. The collaboration aims to develop new services on AWS and generate solutions integral to the FUJITSU Hybrid IT Service.

The market is moving towards standardized remote offerings to reduce lead time and costs while improving quality, ensuring adherence to GDPR regulations. Managed desktop service providers also come under the umbrella of this regulation.

As the digital transformation journey continues, managed infrastructure services are expected to play a critical role in enabling businesses to optimize processes, empower their workforce, and deliver personalized customer experiences.

With SMEs seeking help from MSPs to address their unique needs and limited resources, these businesses are likely to form a significant portion of revenues for service providers.

The Europe managed infrastructure services market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in cloud technologies, increasing demand for remote services, and a shift towards digitization. Managed service providers are expected to play a crucial role in helping businesses navigate this digital journey successfully.

