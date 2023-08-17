New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peanut Allergy Treatment Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485398/?utm_source=GNW



Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market is expected to see impressive growth during the forecast period 2024-2028. This growth is accounted for by the increasing awareness of peanut allergy and advances in technology.

Peanut allergy is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition affecting millions of people worldwide. The Peanut Allergy Treatment Market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of peanut allergy and the need for effective treatment options.



Advances in research have led to a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying peanut allergy, which has enabled the development of more targeted and effective treatments.

For example, the development of allergen-specific immunotherapy and gene therapies would not have been possible without advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering.

Many pharmaceutical companies and research institutions have recognized the potential of the peanut allergy treatment market and are investing heavily in developing new treatments through research and development.

Additionally, the regulatory environment is another factor driving the growth of peanut allergy treatments.Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have recently issued guidelines aimed at improving the safety and efficacy of peanut allergy treatments.



These guidelines have provided greater clarity for companies developing new treatments and have helped to drive innovation in the Peanut Allergy Treatment Market.

Immunotherapy, epinephrine auto-injectors, food labeling regulations, alternative foods, and gene therapy are trends that are shaping the future of peanut allergy treatment.

Immunotherapy is a treatment that aims to desensitize the patient’s immune system to the allergen, in this case, peanuts.It involves introducing the allergen to the patient in gradually increasing doses over a period of several months or years, allowing the body to build up a tolerance to the allergen.



Immunotherapy is a prominent form of treatment that reduces the severity of allergic reactions to peanuts.

Gene therapy is an effective treatment option that involves altering the genes responsible for producing the allergic response to peanuts.This therapy aims to eliminate the allergic response altogether, providing a potential cure for peanut allergies.



While gene therapy is still in the experimental stage, it shows great promise for the future of peanut allergy treatment.



The growth of Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market is hampered by various challenges. These challenges include the risk of severe allergic reactions, limited access to treatment, the cost of treatment, limited effectiveness, and a lack of understanding of the condition.

The last three years have seen several significant product launches related to peanut allergy treatment, providing new options for those who suffer from this condition.These products are helping to transform the peanut allergy treatment market, providing patients with new options for managing their condition and improving their quality of life.



In 2020, Aimmune Therapeutics launched Palforzia, the first FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy.Palforzia is an oral immunotherapy drug that gradually desensitizes patients to peanuts, reducing their risk of having an allergic reaction.



This treatment has the potential to be life-changing for those with peanut allergy, providing a new option for managing their condition.

In 2019, DBV Technologies launched Viaskin Peanut, a peanut allergy treatment that uses a patch to deliver small amounts of peanut allergen through the skin.The treatment is designed to gradually desensitize patients to peanuts and reduce the risk of allergic reactions.



Viaskin Peanut has been shown to be effective in clinical trials and has received FDA fast-track designation.

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to launch a peanut allergy patch that delivers small amounts of peanut allergen through the skin.The patch is designed to gradually desensitize patients to peanuts and reduce the risk of allergic reactions.



The peanut allergy patch is currently undergoing clinical trials and has the potential to be a game-changer in the peanut allergy treatment market.

ARA-101 is an oral immunotherapy drug developed by Aimmune Therapeutics that desensitizes patients to peanuts.ARA-101 is currently undergoing clinical trials and has shown promising results in reducing the risk of allergic reactions to peanuts.



If approved, ARA-101 could be a valuable addition to the peanut allergy treatment market.



Increasing Awareness of Peanut Allergy

The increasing prevalence of peanut allergy is driving the growth of the Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market. Peanut allergies have become a significant public health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide, and the number of cases continues to rise.

As a result, there is an increasing demand for effective treatments for peanut allergies. This has led to the development of various products and therapies that can help manage and treat peanut allergies, such as peanut allergy immunotherapy, oral immunotherapy, and sublingual immunotherapy.

The market includes various products such as peanut allergy vaccines, oral immunotherapy drugs, sublingual immunotherapy drugs, and others.

The market is being driven by increased investments in research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies and government organizations to develop effective treatments for peanut allergies. Additionally, the increasing awareness about peanut allergies among the general population is expected to boost the demand for peanut allergy treatments in the coming years.



Growing Awareness Regarding the Peanut Allergy

The growing understanding of peanut allergy is influencing the growth of the Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market. With advances in medical research, there is a greater understanding of the causes and mechanisms of peanut allergy, which is leading to the development of new and more effective treatments.

For example, researchers are now exploring new approaches to immunotherapy that could provide longer-lasting protection against peanut allergies. Additionally, new diagnostic tools are being developed that can help physicians more accurately diagnose and manage peanut allergies.

As the understanding of peanut allergies continues to grow, it is likely to fuel demand for new and innovative treatments. This is particularly true as more people become aware of the serious health risks associated with peanut allergies and the impact they can have on quality of life.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness of peanut allergies has led to more funding being directed towards research and development of new treatments for peanut allergies. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market as companies are developing new products and therapies to meet the needs of patients.

The growing understanding of peanut allergies has a significant impact on the growth of the Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market.



Increasing Investment in Research & Development

Increasing investment in research and development is a major driver of the growth of the Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market. As the prevalence of peanut allergy continues to rise, there is a growing need for more effective treatments, which has led to increased investment in research and development activities.

Pharmaceutical companies, government organizations, and research institutions are investing heavily in developing new and innovative treatments for peanut allergy. For example, there is ongoing research into new types of immunotherapies, including oral and sublingual immunotherapy, as well as the development of new peanut allergy vaccines.

These investments are also driving the development of more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools for peanut allergies, which will help physicians to diagnose and manage the condition more effectively.

Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development activities has led to the discovery of new and innovative methods for peanut allergy treatment. This includes novel formulations of existing drugs, as well as new delivery mechanisms for these drugs.



Market Segmentation

Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market can be segmented by drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and sand region.Based on drug class, the market can be divided into antihistamines, epinephrine, immunotherapies, and others.



Based on the route of administration, the market is divided into oral, intravenous, and others.Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



Regionally, the Peanut Allergy Treatment Market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aravax Pty Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd., Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nestle), DBV Technologies SA, Sanofi SA are some of the leading players operating in the Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market.



