Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Endotracheal Tube Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increasing admissions across emergency and intensive care units along with the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD.

Also, increasing due to technological advancements such as anti-fouling coating products, a significant increase in surgeries, strategic initiatives by key companies, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.Similarly, the high incidence of preterm births is the major driver for the growth of the market over the years.



Similarly, the growing adoption of single-use airway management devices has increased considerably, which will further propel the growth of the market over the years.Additionally, increasing demand for surgical procedures increases due to an increase in diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory illness will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



In addition, in January 2022, Medtronic acquired Affera, Inc, which expanded Medtronic’s Portfolio of advanced cardiac ablation products.



Rising incidence of respiratory diseases



Respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia are major drivers of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.Respiratory diseases can cause respiratory failure, which requires the use of endotracheal tubes to maintain airway patency and oxygenation.



COPD is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by airflow limitation, cough, and sputum production.Patients with severe COPD are at high risk for respiratory failure, which may require intubation with an endotracheal tube to provide mechanical ventilation.



As the prevalence of COPD continues to increase worldwide, the demand for endotracheal tubes is expected to rise.Asthma is another respiratory disease that can lead to respiratory failure and requires endotracheal intubation.



Acute severe asthma can result in hyperinflation of the lungs, which can cause the airway to collapse and impair ventilation. In these cases, endotracheal intubation is necessary to maintain airway patency and oxygenation. Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs that can cause inflammation and fluid accumulation in the airspaces, leading to impaired gas exchange. Severe pneumonia can result in respiratory failure and require mechanical ventilation with an endotracheal tube. The increasing incidence of pneumonia worldwide is expected to drive demand for endotracheal tubes in the coming years.



Growing geriatric population



The aging population is a significant driver of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.As people age, they are at an increased risk of developing respiratory diseases, which can result in respiratory failure and the need for mechanical ventilation with an endotracheal tube.



Older adults are more likely to require surgery, and the use of endotracheal tubes is often necessary during surgical procedures to maintain airway patency and provide mechanical ventilation.As the global population continues to age, the demand for endotracheal tubes is expected to rise.



Additionally, respiratory diseases, surgical procedures, and older adults are more susceptible to neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury, which can result in respiratory failure and the need for endotracheal intubation. As the prevalence of these conditions increases with age, the demand for endotracheal tubes is expected to rise.



Technological advancements

Technological advancements are a significant driver of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market, as they improve the safety, efficacy, and ease of use of endotracheal tubes.The use of new materials, such as polyurethane and silicone, has improved the design and manufacturing of endotracheal tubes.



These materials offer improved biocompatibility, reduced risk of airway injury, and greater flexibility, making them easier to use.

Specialized endotracheal tubes, such as double-lumen endotracheal tubes, have been developed to facilitate selective lung ventilation during thoracic surgery. Other specialized tubes, such as high-volume low-pressure cuffs and subglottic suctioning endotracheal tubes, have been developed to reduce the risk of ventilator-associated pneumonia.

New monitoring technologies such as capnography and transcutaneous carbon dioxide monitoring have been developed to improve the accuracy of endotracheal tube placement and monitor patient ventilation during mechanical ventilation.Video laryngoscopy has improved the safety and efficacy of endotracheal intubation by providing a clear view of the airway during intubation, reducing the risk of injury, and improving the success rate of intubation.



These technological advancements have improved the safety and efficacy of endotracheal tubes, leading to greater adoption and increased demand for these devices. For instance, in January 2022, ICU Medical, Inc. acquired Smith’s Medical. This helped the company gain a strong position on a global level in the medical industry & technology sector.



An increasing number of surgeries

Increasing surgeries are a significant driver of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.Endotracheal tubes are commonly used during surgeries to maintain airway patency and provide mechanical ventilation.



As the number of surgeries continues to increase worldwide, the demand for endotracheal tubes is expected to rise.Also, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which require general anesthesia and mechanical ventilation, is driving the growth of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.



Patients with these conditions may require surgery to diagnose or treat their illness, and the use of endotracheal tubes is often necessary during these procedures.The increasing demand for outpatient surgeries and same-day procedures is driving the growth of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.



These procedures require a fast and efficient recovery time, and the use of endotracheal tubes can help reduce the time required for mechanical ventilation and facilitate a quicker recovery.



Rising healthcare expenditure

Healthcare expenditure is a significant driver of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.Endotracheal tubes are essential medical devices that are used in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide.



As healthcare expenditure increases, the demand for endotracheal tubes is expected to rise.The rising healthcare expenditure in both developed and developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.



As countries invest more in their healthcare systems, the demand for medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, is expected to increase.The increasing demand for advanced medical technologies and devices in hospitals and healthcare facilities is driving the growth of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.



As healthcare providers strive to offer the best possible care to their patients, they are investing in advanced medical technologies and devices, including endotracheal tubes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the Global Endotracheal Tube Market. Patients with these conditions may require mechanical ventilation with an endotracheal tube, increasing the demand for these devices.



Recent Development



• Shiley™ Evac Oral Tracheostomy Tube: launched by Medtronic in 2021 and is designed for use during tracheostomy procedures. The tube features an integrated suction lumen and a cuff that can be inflated and deflated using a syringe, providing a more secure and comfortable fit for patients.

• VivaSight™ Double-Lumen Endobronchial Tube: Teleflex launched this endotracheal tube in 2020, which is designed for use in minimally invasive thoracic surgeries. The tube features a built-in camera that provides real-time visualization of the airway during the procedure, allowing for more precise placement and reducing the risk of complications.

• Mallinckrodt™ TaperGuard™ Evac Endotracheal Tube: This endotracheal tube was launched by Medtronic in 2019 and features a tapered cuff design that reduces the risk of air leaks and improves patient comfort. The tube also includes an integrated suction lumen and a pressure monitoring port, providing greater control and safety during intubation procedures.

• VBM Medizintechnik GmbH Silicone Cuffless Endotracheal Tube: This endotracheal tube was launched by VBM Medizintechnik GmbH in 2020 and is designed to minimize the risk of airway injury and complications associated with cuff pressure. The tube features a silicone cuffless design that reduces the risk of tracheal damage and simplifies the intubation process. It is MRI-compatible and can be used in patients requiring long-term ventilation.



Market Segmentation



Global Endotracheal Tubes market can be segmented by product type, route type, application, end-use, and by region.Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Regular Endotracheal Tubes, Reinforced Endotracheal Tube, Preformed Endotracheal Tube, and Double-Lumen Endotracheal Tube.



Based on Route Type, the market can be divided into Orotracheal, Nasotracheal.Based on application, the market can be segmented into Emergency Treatment, Therapy, and Others.



Based on End Use, the market can be differentiated into Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.



Market Players

Angiplast Pvt Ltd., Advin Health Care., Stermid Group. , ICU Medical Inc, Medtronic Inc., Van Oostveen Medical B.V., Teleflex Incorporated. , Convatec Inc., Fuji Systems Corporation. Sewoon Medical Co. Ltd., Mercury Medical Enterprises Inc, Hollister Incorporated, Well Lead Medical Co Ltd, Viggo Medical Devices, and Medline Industries Inc are some of the leading players operating in Global Endotracheal Tube Market.



• Endotracheal Tube Market, By Product Type:

o Regular Endotracheal Tube

o Reinforced Endotracheal Tube

o Preformed Endotracheal Tube

o Double-Lumen Endotracheal Tube

• Endotracheal Tube Market, By Route Type:

o Orotracheal

o Nasotracheal

• Endotracheal Tube Market, By Application:

o Emergency Treatment

o Therapy

o Others

• Endotracheal Tube Market, By End Use:

o Clinics

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Endotracheal Tube Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Endotracheal Tube Market.



