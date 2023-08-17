New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feed Enzymes Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485395/?utm_source=GNW



Global Feed Enzymes Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to growing compound feed production. In 2021, the compound feed production in South Korea amounted to approximately 19 million tonnes.

Global Feed Enzymes Market is expected to expand during the projected period due to growing compound feed production as increasing demand for animal protein, raising livestock and poultry population, and the adoption of modern animal production practices.Feed enzymes are known to be utilized to improve the quality of animal nutrition as well as enhance the nutritional attributes of animal fodder.



Enzymes can be referred to as natural proteins that are secreted by animals as a part of the feed digestion procedure as it provides huge energy and helps to improve starch digestion in monogastric animals. Therefore, the use of feed enzymes in animal feed fuels the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Growing Demand and Consumption of Livestock-Based Products

Livestock-based products included eggs, dairy goods, and meat products.Consumption of animal products will increase when consumers’ demand for staple foods (starchy meals and other foods with a plant origin) is achieved.



Increasing demand for resources to produce animal goods will result from greater use of animal products, competing with the usage of grains for direct human consumption as well as other agricultural products.

For instance, in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, dairy consumption in America 2020 was around 655 pounds of dairy in cheese, milk, butter, yogurt, ice cream, and other wholesome and nutritious dairy foods.

The addition of feed enzymes to the diet of livestock helps in the breakdown, digestion, and absorption of those naturally occurring elements like fiber (non-starch polysaccharides) and phytate in various feed ingredients.They not only aid in digestion but improve the nutrient content of the feed, which results in better energy and nutrient utilization.



In addition to increasing milk and meat production at a cheap cost, adding enzyme supplements to the feed of livestock helps to enhance their long-term health and lower their mortality rate. It increases the profit margin of farmers as well as enzymes help to minimize environmental pollution by reducing waste and feed management costs by improving the digestive health of the animals.

For instance, In 2020, DuPont launched a new phytase enzyme, Axtra PHY GOLD, which is flagged as capable of delivering significant feed cost savings to producers while helping reduce challenges faced during feed production, like the environmental impact.

Therefore, increasing demand and consumption of livestock-based products drive the growth of the market during the projected period.

Growing Production of Compound Feed

In the animal agriculture sector, compound feed is frequently utilized since it offers a practical and affordable solution to address the dietary demands of animals.Compound feed production has been steadily increasing due to the growing demand for animal protein, increasing livestock and poultry populations, and the adoption of modern animal production practices.



The supply of food globally continues to be heavily dominated by animals.As a result, the role of animal feeds in the entire food chain has increased.



The capacity to fulfill the increasing demand for animal protein in the form of eggs, meat, milk, and other animal-based products rests in large part on the steady supply of appropriate, affordable, and secure compound feeds.As a result of the enormous increase in demand for animal products, there is a rising need for new feed supplies, sources, and alternatives.



Increasing demand for high-quality feed from various industries, such as broiler, pig, and dairy industry, witnesses substantial and healthy growth, which results in growing feed production. This, in turn, increases the sale and demand of high-quality enzymes from various animal feed producers.

For instance, according to Alltech Agri-Food Outlook 2022, it is estimated that international feed production has increased by 2.3% to 1.235 billion metric tons of feed produced in 2021.

Moreover, rising compound feed production is benefited by favorable government regulations, which in turn increases the demand for the feed enzymes that can be added to animal feed to enhance the quality of animal-sourced products.

For instance, in 2021, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, commenced training on all aspects of Animal Husbandry Practices, including that of animal feed production for packaged animal feed producers.

Additionally, customized compound feed formulations have been created for use as precision nutrition, which can improve animal performance and reduce feed waste.Furthermore, appropriate dietary intensity is one of the costliest feed formulation ingredients in animal diets.



Manufacturers are addressing this problem by raising the quality and safety of their products while being cost-effective in response to the rising demand for secure and nutrient-rich animal feed.Many feed manufacturers, such as Novozymes, DSM, and BASF SE, are actively using commercial feed enzymes in poultry feeds due to their advantages, such as improved performance and feed utilization and minimized environmental pollution due to reduced nutrients in manure.



As a result, it is becoming a practical and affordable method for increasing animal output for long-term food security.

For instance, according to the International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF), compound feed production has reached 0.9 billion tonnes globally.

According to IFIF, in 2020, Compound feed production in the USA was more than 215.79 MT.

Therefore, the increasing production of compound feed is due to the growing demand for animal protein, advancement of technology and nutrition, and adoption of intensive farming resulting in the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Phytases will be the Key Type.

Phytases are a group of enzymes that hydrolyze the phospho-monoester bonds of phytate, which is a salt or ester of phytic acid, which is the principal storage form of phosphorus in many plant tissues consisting of 40-90% of phosphorus, occurring in plants, especially cereal grains, and poses nutritional advancement properties in mono-gastric animal feeds.Of 40-90% of P as phytate P.



Phytase starts its effect by initiating the breakdown of Myo-inositol hexaphosphate (phytate) and subsequently releases the phosphate content to overcome the deficiency of nutrition.Due to unhygienic and inhumane conditions at the farms, poultry, and household facilities, their digestive power decreases.



Therefore, enzymes like phytase are considered to ensure animal health and increase the overall yield.

For Instance, Noor Enzymes produced BioScour – ACPH, a Phytase enzyme for Animal Feed Industry derived from a selected strain of Non-GMO fungal species which helps to breakdown Phytic Acid / Phytate present in animal diets composed of plant matter which contains phosphorous bound complexes.

All these factors increase the demands of Global Feed Enzymes Market in the forecast years.

However, due to physiological limits that are imposed by the conditions to enzyme response in the digestive tract of the livestock.High levels of feed enzymes could affect the endogenous enzymes in the gastrointestinal tract, which led to several side effects on animal health, such as diarrhea, vomiting, gas as well as swelling in feet and legs.



Along with this problem, the hydrolysis of cellulose and developed inclusion rates of enzymes might have harmful effects resulting in restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the high cost of feed enzymes can make it difficult for small-scale animal farmers to adopt these solutions, along with the increasing demand for quality production of enzymes requiring high investment in the research & development such as genomics & metagenomics molecular techniques requiring high-level infrastructure lab facilities result in increasing the cost of feed enzymes which slow down the market growth.



Recent Developments

• In March 2023, BASF and Cargill (Provimi) further expanded their partnership to offer high-performance enzyme solutions to animal protein producers in South Korea.

• BASF and Cargill offer high-performance enzyme solutions to animal protein producers in the United States in January 2023.

• In November 2022, Kemin Industries expanded its encapsulation production site in Cavriago, Italy.

• DSM-Novozymes Alliance launches its new generation phytase, HiPhorius, which helps poultry producers achieve sustainable and profitable protein production in January 2022.



Market Segmentation

Global Feed Enzymes Market is segmented based on type, livestock, form, source, and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into phytases, carbohydrases, and proteases.



Based on livestock, the market is fragmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others.Based on form, the market is segregated into dry and liquid.



Based on the source, the market is fragmented into microorganisms and plants. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Company Profiles

Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co, Infinita Biotech Private Limited, Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd, BioResource International, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Novozymes A/S, Huvepharma Inc. are some of the key players of Global Feed Enzymes Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Feed Enzymes market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Feed Enzymes Market, By Ingredient Type:

o Phytases

o Carbohydrases

o Proteases

• Feed Enzymes Market, By Livestock:

o Poultry

o Ruminants

o Swine

o Aquatic Animals

o Others

• Feed Enzymes Market, By Form:

o Dry

o Liquid

• Feed Enzymes Market, By Source:

o Microorganisms

o Plants

• Feed Enzymes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in global Feed Enzymes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

