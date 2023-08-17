Collaborations and Advancements in Sensor Technology Fuel Global Wearable Motion Sensors Market Growth 2023-2028

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Motion Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wearable Motion Sensors Market is projected to experience substantial growth, registering a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.2% over the upcoming five years, according to the latest industry report.

The market is witnessing significant traction as wearable products continue to deliver valuable services that contribute to a better and healthier lifestyle for consumers.

The rising demand for wellness and fitness-related services has fueled the growth of the wrist-worn wearable market, driving the adoption of wearable devices with embedded motion sensors. These sensors enrich user experience in health and fitness by accurately tracking physical activities such as walking, running, and cycling.

Key Highlights:

Motion Sensors Leading the Wearables Market: The most widely used type of wearables incorporates motion sensors, including gyroscopes, accelerometers, Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), and combinations of these sensors. Additionally, health-tracking wearables are integrating motion and MEMS sensors, along with health-specific sensors such as heart rate monitors, skin temperature sensors, and pulse monitors. Shrinking Sensors and Advancements in Battery Size: The market for wearable motion sensors is driven by the continuous shrinking of sensors and related components, coupled with the demand for sophisticated function sensors in wearable technology. Advancements in battery size and efficiency have further contributed to the adoption of wearable motion sensors. Real-Time Motion Sensing Boosts Consumer Interest: Consumers are showing increased interest in real-time motion sensing activities, such as step counting and distance tracking. Wearable motion sensors play a pivotal role in providing users with specific results that aid in defining health and fitness goals. Wearable Motion Sensors Revolutionizing Health Interventions: Wearable motion sensors hold great potential for health-promoting interventions in the older population, patient care and research, and geriatric rehabilitation. These sensors facilitate continuous health monitoring and integrated diagnostic devices, helping to identify and prevent early manifestations of age-related functional decline and disease. Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the wearable motion sensors market, emphasizing the need for harnessing and leveraging digital infrastructure for remote patient monitoring. The adoption of wearable motion sensors can aid in robust disease detection and tracking individual and population health more efficiently.

Wearable Motion Sensors Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics Segment Leading: The consumer electronics segment holds a significant market share, driven by the increased development of micro-electro-mechanical sensors (MEMS) for wearables. Fitness-tracking wearables, especially those integrated with accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, have gained popularity among consumers. Asia-Pacific Witnesses Remarkable Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness of wearable devices and rapid urbanization. Countries like Japan and China are investing heavily in sensor technology advancement, driving the adoption of wearables in the region.

Wearable Motion Sensors Market Competitor Analysis:

The wearable motion sensors market is highly competitive, with major players such as Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., General Electric, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors. These companies are expanding their consumer base worldwide through multiple partnerships and the introduction of new products, gaining a competitive edge in the market.

