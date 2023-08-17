Poultry Processing Equipment Market to Surpass 8.46 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Consumer Preference for High-Protein Foods

Westford, USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, adopting poultry processing equipment offers numerous benefits, driving its widespread use in the poultry processing equipment market . In addition, these advanced machines are designed to handle large volumes of poultry, streamlining the processing operations and increasing efficiency.

Poultry processing equipment refers to advanced machines and tools in large-scale operations. This equipment plays a crucial role in the efficient and hygienic processing of poultry products in the poultry processing equipment market. The equipment encompasses a variety of specialized machinery designed to handle different stages of the poultry processing line.

Prominent Players in Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Marel hf

John Bean Technologies Corporation

GEA Group AG

CTB, Inc.

Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V.

Baader Group

Key Technology Inc.

Bayle SA

Prime Equipment Group, Inc.

Brower Equipment Sales, LLC

Stork Food & Dairy Systems B.V.

Linco Food Systems A/S

PSS SVIDNIK a.s.

Foodmate BV

Cimbria A/S

JF Equipment

CP Group

Buhler AG

JBT Corporation

Kuhl Corporation

Chicken Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Wide Range of Processed Chicken Products

Chicken is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the poultry processing equipment market. The range of processed chicken products, including ham, bacon, nuggets, smoked chicken, and sausages, bolsters the market. These diverse offerings contribute to increased chicken sales.

The markets in North America hold a significant market share of 36% in the poultry processing equipment market. This region's dominance can be attributed to several key factors. The utilization of advanced poultry processing equipment in North America benefits from high technological developments. The region has witnessed significant advancements in the design and functionality of these devices, leading to improved efficiency, productivity, and food safety in poultry processing operations.

Fresh Processed Type Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products

The fresh processed type emerged as the dominant segment in the global poultry processing equipment market, capturing the largest market share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products, which aligns with consumers' busy and fast-paced lifestyles. In addition, freshly processed poultry products offer convenience, as they are pre-packaged and require minimal preparation time.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are projected to experience rapid growth and emerge as the fastest-growing region in the poultry processing equipment market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Several factors contribute to this growth trajectory. Firstly, the economic growth and development of emerging countries in the region, such as China and India, create a favorable environment for the expansion of the poultry processing industry.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the poultry processing equipment market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Neogen Corporation introduced a new insect control solution, Prozap Gamma-Defense, to its Prozap product line in 2022. This innovative product is designed specifically for poultry producers and serves as a micro-encapsulated, slow-release pesticide. It effectively targets and eliminates various pests, including litter beetles, flies, fleas, ticks, and other specified pests found in and around poultry and other animal housing, buildings, and structures.

TARGAN secured USD 35 million in funding to launch new technologies tailored for the poultry industry recently. This substantial investment will support the development and implementation cutting-edge solutions in the poultry sector.

Key Questions Answered in Poultry Processing Equipment Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

