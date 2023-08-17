New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plant Based Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485388/?utm_source=GNW



Global Plant Based Excipients Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the growing demand for natural and sustainable products in various industries, including pharmaceuticals.Plant-based excipients are seen as a more sustainable and eco-friendlier alternative to traditional excipients, which are often derived from non-renewable sources such as petroleum.



Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of products and are seeking more sustainable alternatives. The shifting focus of consumers and governments across the globe towards sustainability is expected to create new prospects for the growth of global plant based excipients market in the coming years.



Plant based excipients are derived from natural sources such as algae, starches, cellulose, gums, and proteins and are used to improve the stability, solubility, and bioavailability of drugs.Plant based excipients are considered safer than traditional excipients because they are derived from natural sources and are less likely to cause adverse reactions in patients.



In addition, plant based excipients are free from potential contaminants and impurities that may be present in synthetic excipients. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of global plant based excipients market during the forecast period.



There has been a growing trend towards using plant based excipients in combination with other natural ingredients.For example, Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC), a widely used plant based excipient, has been combined with natural gums such as guar gum, xanthan gum, and locust bean gum to improve tablet hardness and disintegration.



This approach has resulted in a more natural and sustainable product while maintaining the required quality and efficacy of the drug. This, in turn, is expected to spur the demand for plant based excipients thereby driving the growth of global plant based excipients market in the next few years.



Support Regulations and Policies

In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on the use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceutical formulations.This is due to the growing demand for natural, sustainable, and safe ingredients in pharmaceutical products.



Plant-based excipients offer several benefits over traditional excipients, including better solubility, improved bioavailability, and reduced toxicity.To support the growth of plant-based excipients, there have been several favorable regulations put in place.



These regulations encourage the use of natural and sustainable ingredients in pharmaceuticals and promote the development of innovative plant-based excipients.The FDA’s GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) list is a list of substances that are considered safe for use in food and pharmaceutical products.



The list includes several plant-based excipients such as cellulose, starch, and pectin. The inclusion of these excipients on the GRAS list has encouraged their use in pharmaceutical formulations, as they are considered safe and do not require extensive safety testing. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global plant-based excipients market. Additionally, The European Pharmacopoeia is a set of standards and guidelines for pharmaceutical products in Europe. The pharmacopeia includes several monographs on plant-based excipients, such as microcrystalline cellulose, starch, and lactose. These monographs provide detailed information on the quality and specifications of these excipients, which has encouraged their use in pharmaceutical formulations. Also, the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council (IPEC) provides guidelines on the quality and safety of pharmaceutical excipients, including plant-based excipients. These guidelines ensure that plant-based excipients meet the necessary quality standards for use in pharmaceutical products. Such a supportive regulatory environment is expected to foster the growth of global plant-based excipients market in the coming years.

Increasing Research & Development Activities

Over the years, research related to plant based excipients has significantly increased on account of their cost-effectiveness and lesser adverse reactions to patient health.Plant based excipients have gained a lot of attention in recent years as a more sustainable and eco-friendlier alternative to traditional excipients in the pharmaceutical industry.



As a result, there has been a significant amount of research conducted on the properties and applications of plant-based excipients, thereby creating new prospects for the growth of global plant based excipients market.For instance, alginate is a polysaccharide that is derived from brown seaweed and has been used as an excipient in pharmaceuticals.



Recent research has focused on the development of alginate-based excipients that can be used to improve the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs.Alginate-based excipients have also been found to have mucoadhesive properties, making them suitable for use in drug-delivery systems that target specific sites in the body.



Similarly, cellulose is a natural polymer that is found in plants and has been used as an excipient in pharmaceuticals. Recent research has focused on the development of cellulose-based excipients that can be used to improve the stability and solubility of drugs. Cellulose-based excipients have also been found to have antioxidant properties, making them suitable for use in the development of drugs that target oxidative stress-related diseases.

In conclusion, recent research has focused on the development of plant-based excipients that can be used to improve the solubility, stability, and bioavailability of drugs.Plant-based excipients such as alginate, cellulose, starch, proteins, and gums have shown promise in various applications in the pharmaceutical industry.



As research in this field continues to advance, it can be expected that more plant based excipients will be developed and used in the development of new drugs, thereby supporting the growth of global plant based excipients market.



Market Segmentation

Global Plant Based Excipients Market can be segmented by type, application, and by region.Based on type, the Global Plant Based Excipients market can be categorized into carbohydrates, proteins, polymers, minerals, glycoside & waxes, esters, and others.



By application, the Global Plant Based Excipients market can be fragmented into binders & diluents, glidants, lubricants & disintegrants, film forming & coating agents, plasticizers, suspending agents, and others.Regionally, the Global Plant Based Excipients market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Among different countries, United States is expected to dominate the global plant based excipients market.In the United States, there has been a growing interest in plant based excipients due to the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.



The FDA has recognized many plant-based excipients as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in pharmaceuticals. The use of plant-based excipients in cosmetics is also gaining popularity due to the trend toward natural and organic products. This, in turn, will support the growth of plant based excipients market.



Market Players

Roquette Frères SA, EVONIK Industries, Inc., DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, Lonza Group, BASF SE, Novartis International AG, FMC Corporation, JRS Pharma LP, among others, are some of the leading players operating in the Global Plant Based Excipients market.

Recent Developments/Product Launches

• In 2020, Novartis launched VivifyTM, a plant-based excipient made from potato starch. VivifyTM is designed to improve the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs, making it an attractive alternative to traditional excipients. Novartis claims that VivifyTM is both sustainable and scalable, making it an ideal choice for large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing.

• One of the most significant product launches in this space is the introduction of plant-based capsules by CapsCanada, a leading manufacturer of capsules for the pharmaceutical industry. The plant-based capsules are made from hypromellose, a cellulose-based polymer that is derived from wood pulp. These capsules are vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and free from allergens and gluten. They are also approved by the FDA and European Pharmacopoeia, making them suitable for use in various pharmaceutical formulations.

• Another notable product launch related to plant-based excipients is Roquette’s KLEPTOSE® HPB and HP, which are plant-based cyclodextrins used as excipients in drug formulations. These plant-based cyclodextrins are derived from potato starch and are used to improve the solubility and bioavailability of drugs. They are also biodegradable and have a lower environmental impact compared to synthetic excipients.



