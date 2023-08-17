Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market to Witness Strong Growth Between 2023 and 2028

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95% during the forecast period.

The market has experienced significant impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing a surge in the usage of diagnostic antibodies for the detection of COVID-19 during the initial phase. However, with the adoption of other diagnostic methods like PCR and antigen tests, the market is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the forecast period.

The rise in DNA-based technologies and diagnostics, coupled with the increasing number of patients undergoing HIV diagnosis, is expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the prevalence of infectious diseases, influenza, and cancer is driving the demand for diagnostic antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, playing a vital role in the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases, particularly cancer. These antibodies are incorporated into diagnostic techniques such as western immunoblotting, ELISA, immunofluorescence tests, and immunohistochemistry, providing accurate and rapid diagnosis for various diseases.

North America is projected to have substantial market growth, driven by the region's adaptation of antibody diagnostics, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increased funding for cancer research. The high prevalence of cancer in the United States is a major factor contributing to the demand for diagnostic specialty antibodies in the oncology field.

"We are witnessing significant advancements in DNA-based technologies and diagnostics, along with a growing demand for accurate and rapid diagnosis of various diseases, which is positively impacting the diagnostic specialty antibodies market," said a spokesperson from the research team.

The market's competitive landscape includes prominent international and local companies, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

