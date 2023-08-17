Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Hygiene Adhesives 2023-2028

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hygiene Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hygiene adhesives market is poised to achieve significant growth, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% during the forecast period.

The market experienced a slowdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as various sectors faced challenges due to specific rules and regulations imposed by countries. However, the industry exhibited a remarkable recovery in 2021, rebounding the demand for hygiene adhesives.

Key Highlights:

The forecast period is expected to witness robust growth in the hygiene adhesives market, driven by increasing demand for disposable hygiene products and the growing adoption of female hygiene products in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the market may face hindrances due to the rising challenges of adhesive bleed.

Product innovations aimed at providing better hygienic properties are likely to create opportunities for market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market, primarily attributed to its rapidly growing adult and infant population.

Hygiene Adhesives Market Trends: Increasing Demand from Baby Care Applications

The application of hygiene adhesives in absorbent sanitary baby diapers is gaining traction. The North American and European regions currently dominate over 50% of the baby diapers market. However, with developing markets experiencing an average birth rate growth of approximately 16.6%, outpacing the 11.2% in developed markets, the Asia-Pacific baby diapers market is projected to witness faster growth.

The baby care industry is being fueled by various factors, including heightened awareness about child hygiene, an increasing number of working parents, and enhanced spending power of individuals. Parental concern about child hygiene is a primary driver for the growth of baby care products.

Despite a recent decline in the number of births per year, the sales of premium and high-quality baby care products are rising in response to greater awareness about baby hygiene. Globally, there were 135,132,602 newborn babies in 2021. On average, a newborn uses approximately 8 to 9 diapers per day during the first year, amounting to around 3100 pieces annually. As children grow older, the number of diapers used per day decreases, with 5-6 diapers for kids aged 1 to 2 years and 3-4 diapers for kids aged 2 to 3 years.

Leading brands such as Pampers by Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Mamypoko by Uni-Charm Corp., and Huggies by Kimberly-Clark Lever Ltd., dominate a significant share of the diapers market.

The Asia-Pacific Region is the Fastest Growing Market

The Asia-Pacific region is positioned for robust growth during the forecast period. With an increasing birth rate, the region represents one of the fastest-growing markets for baby care products. Enhanced brand penetration and an extensive distribution network are among the key factors driving the baby care products market in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the Financial Times, adult diaper sales in China may surpass infant diaper sales by 2025 due to the country's rapidly aging population and declining birth rate. It is projected that by 2050, over 330 million Chinese citizens will be over the age of 65.

To cater to the demographic transition, diaper companies are adapting marketing efforts to cater to older clients, with Unicharm being among the companies altering its strategies. Additionally, the female hygiene market in China is witnessing growth, driven by increased awareness among young women.

The production volume of incontinent products is rising due to the increase in aging populations. According to the Japan Hygiene Products Industry Association (JHPIA), around 8.9 billion disposable adult diapers, including pants, flat, and pad type diapers, were produced in 2021. Major companies such as Unicharm, Kao, and Daio lead the manufacturing of diapers in the country.

India is expected to become the world's most populous nation by 2050, driven by an increasing number of infants born in the country. According to United States statistics, India's fertility rate reached 2.1 births per woman in 2022, indicating a growing population of infants.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is bolstered by rising consumer awareness and increased investments from key players, including Johnson & Johnson and Unilever. The growing adoption of female hygiene products in countries like India and China is also a contributing factor.

Hygiene Adhesives Market Competitor Analysis

The hygiene adhesives market is partially fragmented, with several players holding equivalent positions. Key players in the market include 3M, Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H. B. Fuller Company, and SIKA AG, among others.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

Abifor AG

ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd

ALFA Klebstoffe AG

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Avery Dennison Corp.

Beardow and Adams (Adhesives) Ltd

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

H. B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexion

Huntsman Corp.

Ichemco srl

Jowat AG

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

PPG Industries

Sika AG

The Reynolds Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xiat3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment