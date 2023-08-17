Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 31

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results before market on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)

Conference call replay available through September 7, 2023: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088

(international)

Replay access code: 8347847

Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10181383/fa0d2c2d4d and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.

About Duluth Trading