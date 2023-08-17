Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass $12.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The Ballast Water Treatment Systems market grew to USD 5.56 billion in 2022.



According to Vantage Market Research, the necessity of maintaining marine ecosystems and abiding by international standards has increased recently, fueling the market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems globally. With their booming industrial sectors, emerging economies like China, and India are greatly increasing the demand for Ballast Water Treatment Systems. Shipowners and operators have increased their investments in effective and ecologically friendly treatment systems because of the International Maritime Organisation implementing the Ballast Water Management Convention. The market is being shaped by technological developments in the area as well, with businesses constantly coming up with new ways to increase performance overall and optimize treatment procedures.

The Ballast Water Treatment Systems are crucial to sustaining the well-being and security of marine ecosystems as well as the maritime sector. Invasive organisms and pollutants cannot spread through ballast water due to innovative technologies. These systems guard the delicate balance of marine life and lessen the ecological damage brought on by the transit of commodities across different regions by treating and disinfecting the ballast water before it is released. The necessity to comply with international laws and the increased awareness of environmental issues is what is driving the market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems. The industry's adoption of cutting-edge technologies and creative solutions boosts these systems' effectiveness and efficiency further, assuring the sustainable and responsible management of ballast.

Key Highlights

By Technology, the high demand for the Physical Disinfectant Treatment segment will increase the Market over the forecast period 2023 to 2030,

By Capacity, the more than 5,000 m3 segment dominated the largest market share globally during the forecast period 2023 to 2030,

By Service, the Installation, and Calibration segment holds the largest share across the globe in the forecast period 2023 to 2030,

By Type, the Tankers segment dominated the Ballast Water Treatment Systems during the forecast period 2023-2030,

In 2022, Asia-pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 48.50%,

North America will grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030.

The Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems due to advanced technologies are being developed in addition to conventional treatment methods to improve efficacy and efficiency. The market is distinguished by ongoing innovation and the launch of complex solutions that solve the difficulties involved in treating ballast water. Customers have many options due to the competitive market, which motivates producers to enhance their products and maintain a competitive edge.

Top Companies in The Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Panasia (South Korea)

OceanSaver (UK)

Qingdao Sunrui (China)

JFE Engineering (Japan)

Qingdao Headway Technology (China)

Optimarin (Norway)

Hyde Marine (U.S.)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Techcross (South Korea)

Siemens (Germany)

Ecochlor (U.S.)

Industrie De Nora (Italy)

MMC Green Technology (Norway)

Wartsila (Finland)

NEI Treatment Systems (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Desmi (Denmark)

Bright Sky (U.S.)

Trojan Marinex (Canada)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the Ballast Water Treatment Systems industry. Some of these factors include:

Regulatory Frameworks: The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and other international maritime organizations’ regulatory frameworks and criteria have a big impact on the market's expansion. Ballast Water Treatment Systems are required for environmental compliance and invasive species prevention due to the implementation of rules like the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention.

Growth of the shipping industry: The demand for Ballast Water Treatment Systems is greatly influenced by the expansion of the world shipping industry. The requirement to manage bilge water and adhere to laws becomes more critical as global trade and maritime operations continue to grow. The market's potential for growth is influenced by elements like economic expansion, trade volume, and the expansion of the world merchant fleet.

Environmental Awareness and Concerns: Ballast Water Treatment Systems are being adopted as a result of rising environmental consciousness and worries about the effects of ballast water on marine ecosystems. Governments, environmental groups, and stakeholders in the shipping sector are putting more of an emphasis on sustainable practices and reducing the harm that ballast water discharge causes to the environment. As a result, there is a market need for efficient treatment methods that reduce the spread of contaminants and invasive species.

Technological Developments: The development of ballast water treatment technologies and developments have a big impact on market expansion. Industry expansion is driven by the creation of treatment technologies that are more effective, affordable, and reliable. Ballast performs better and is easier to use thanks to developments in electrochlorination, UV radiation, filtration systems, and improved monitoring and control systems.

Top Trends in the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market

The global market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems has several major trends that are reshaping the business. Modern therapeutic methods that offer great efficacy and environmentally safe solutions, like ultraviolet (UV) radiation and electrochlorination, are receiving more and more attention. With the integration of sensors, control systems, and data analytics to improve system performance and enable remote monitoring and maintenance, automation and digitalization are receiving more attention. Hybrid therapy systems, which combine many technologies for maximum treatment effectiveness, are becoming more and more popular. Modular and containerized systems, which offer flexibility, scalability, and ease of installation, are also becoming more popular on the market. Collaboration between producers, researchers, and regulatory agencies is becoming more and more important to promote innovation, harmonize standards, and guarantee the successful application of ballast water treatment technologies globally.

Recent Development of the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market

January 2023: Xylem Inc., a leading global water technology company (“Xylem”), and Evoqua, a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions and services, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xylem will acquire Evoqua in an all-stock transaction that reflects an implied enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion.

June 2021, ERMA FIRST announced that it has acquired RWO GmbH, a German marine water treatment provider. RWO is a world leader in bilge water separation systems and offers water and wastewater treatment systems for ships, ports, and offshore installations.

Market Drivers

The demand for efficient and economical marine transportation is a key factor driving the market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems. The necessity to safeguard the maritime environment from invasive species and infections as well as compliance with rules set forth by international organizations like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) are major drivers of market expansion. Additionally, the need for Ballast Water Treatment Systems is increasing due to the increase in trade activities, particularly in developing economies. To ensure chemical-free and sustainable treatment processes, the market is also seeing a shift towards eco-friendly solutions and physical treatment techniques. The market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems is expanding due to these causes combined.

Market Restraints

The market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems confronts difficulties since raw materials are expensive and have high installation costs. The high processing, maintenance, and installation costs linked to these technologies limit market expansion. The initial capital expenditure needed for ballast water exchange is dependent on various elements, such as whether new air piping must be built or existing pipe must be modified to achieve the exchange goals. Market expansion is also hampered by a shortage of accessible local raw materials and worries about the storage of waste products from ballast water treatment. Additionally, the market has difficulties that could restrict expansion, such as the longer time needed for heat treatment to thoroughly purify water and the possibility of corrosion in tanks that store ballast water.

Market Opportunities

The market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems presents several chances for development and innovation. The growing need for upgrading existing vessels with ballast water treatment equipment to achieve regulatory compliance represents one significant potential. Manufacturers and service providers now have a huge market opportunity to supply affordable and effective retrofit solutions. Additionally, enterprises have the chance to implement cutting-edge and environmentally friendly systems thanks to the development of modern technologies and treatment methods like UV radiation, electrochlorination, and advanced oxidation processes. Market companies now have more opportunities to provide complete and cutting-edge solutions due to the development of hybrid treatment systems and the integration of automation and monitoring technologies.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market

Technology Analysis

Based on technology, physical disinfection treatment, which retains the biggest share, dominates the market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems. Physical disinfection treatment methods include techniques including ultraviolet (UV) radiation, electro chlorination, or complex filtering systems to kill or deactivate hazardous organisms found in ballast water. These methods have gained popularity because of their success in abiding by stringent international regulations and their ability to provide dependable and environmentally beneficial ballast water treatment. Physical disinfection treatment is becoming increasingly popular, which demonstrates the industry's focus on practical and long-lasting ballast water management solutions.

Capacity Analysis

Vessels with a ballast water capacity greater than 5,000 cubic meters are dominating the market. Due to their size and operational requirements, larger ships like tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships often have higher ballast water capacities, which can be attributed to the market's dominance. As a significant portion of the global shipping fleet, these vessels are expected to drive demand for Ballast Water Treatment Systems over the course of the forecast period.

Service Analysis

It is projected that the installation and calibration segment would rule the Ballast Water Treatment Systems market throughout the forecast period based on market trends and industry estimates. This dominance can be traced to the crucial function that installation and calibration services play in guaranteeing adherence to international norms and maintaining the systems' proper operation.

Type Analysis

Tankers dominate the market for Ballast Water Treatment Systems by type. The need for Ballast Water Treatment Systems is significantly influenced by tankers, which are frequently used to transport enormous amounts of liquid cargo, such as oil and gas. Tanker operators are rapidly adopting and retrofitting these systems to ensure compliance and safeguard marine ecosystems as a result of international rules and worries about the spread of exotic species through ballast water discharge.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Physical Disinfection Treatment

Mechanical Treatment

Chemical Treatment



By Capacity

Less than 1,500 m3

1,500-5,000 m3

More than 5,000 m3



By Service

Installation & Calibration

Performance Measurement

Recommissioning



By Type

Container Ships

Dry Bulk Carriers

Tankers

General Cargo

Other Types



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.56 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12.2 Billion CAGR 10.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Alfa Laval, Panasia, OceanSaver, Qingdao Sunrui, JFE Engineering, Qingdao Headway Technology, Optimarin, Hyde Marine, Veolia Water Technologies, Techcross, Siemens, Ecochlor, Industrie De Nora, MMC Green Technology, Wartsila, NEI Treatment Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Desmi, Bright Sky, Trojan Marinex Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ballast-water-treatment-system-market-2208/customization-request

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific area is dominating the Ballast Water Treatment Systems market due to its growing marine activity and considerable trade volumes. Major ports and shipping hubs are located in the area, allowing for considerable marine trade and cargo transit. Strong shipbuilding industries in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore help to drive up demand for Ballast Water Treatment Systems. The adoption of these technologies is further encouraged by the region's rising environmental consciousness and the requirement to adhere to global laws like the IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention. Additionally, the region's abundance of shipowners and operators offers chances for manufacturers and technology providers to meet market demands.

The Ballast Water Treatment Systems market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in North America. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have strict laws requiring the installation of Ballast Water Treatment Systems on vessels operating in US waters. Additionally, the demand for efficient Ballast Water Treatment Systems is influenced by the fact that North America has a sizable number of ports and shipping activities. The region's emphasis on environmental preservation and environmentally friendly shipping practices furthers market expansion.

