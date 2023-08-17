Flash News - OKX Wallet Integrates with UniSat Wallet

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 17, 2023.



OKX Wallet has Integrated with UniSat Wallet

The OKX Wallet is now fully integrated with Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 Chrome extension UniSat Wallet.

UniSat Wallet is an open-source Google Chrome extension for storing, minting and transferring Ordinal NFTs and BRC-20 tokens. With UniSat Wallet users can inscribe on-the-go without needing to run a full node.

Ordinal NFTs are non-fungible tokens inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Ordinal Protocol. BRC-20 tokens are fungible tokens that may be used on the Bitcoin network.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For further announcements, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

