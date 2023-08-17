New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Clinical Nutrition Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485380/?utm_source=GNW



Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Market is poised to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the rising incidence of chronic diseases and an increasing focus on patient-centric care. In addition, the growing prevalence of malnutrition and related conditions such as sarcopenia and cachexia are also fueling demand for the products.

Increasing demand for products that provide essential nutrients to patients who are unable to consume adequate amounts of food through normal means. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including supplements, enteral feeding formulas, and medical foods, all designed to provide patients with the nutrients they need to support their recovery and maintain their health.

One of the key drivers of the global oral clinical nutrition market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.These conditions can lead to malnutrition, which in turn can exacerbate the patient’s health problems and increase the risk of complications.



As a result, healthcare providers are increasingly turning to oral clinical nutrition products to help manage these conditions and improve patient outcomes.

Another key factor driving the oral clinical nutrition market is the aging population.As the population ages, the risk of malnutrition and related conditions increases, as does the need for products that can provide essential nutrients to support overall health and well-being.



This has led to a growing demand for oral clinical nutrition products that are specifically designed for elderly patients, such as high-protein supplements and fortified meal replacements.

The market for oral clinical nutrition products is also being driven by a growing focus on patient-centric care.Healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the importance of personalized nutrition in improving patient outcomes and are turning to oral clinical nutrition products to provide patients with the nutrients they need to support their recovery and maintain their health.



This trend is also being driven by the rise of value-based care models, which prioritize patient outcomes and require healthcare providers to take a more holistic approach to patient care.

Oral clinical nutrition products are constantly evolving, with new products being developed and launched to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare providers.Nestle Health Science launched Peptamen 100 ICU, a high-protein enteral formula specifically designed for critically ill patients, in 2019.



The product contains a unique blend of whey and casein proteins, which are rapidly and slowly absorbed, respectively, providing sustained protein delivery to support muscle protein synthesis. Peptamen 100 ICU is also rich in antioxidants, which are essential for supporting the immune system and reducing oxidative stress.

Abbott launched Ensure Max Protein in 2020, a high-protein oral nutritional supplement designed to support muscle health and recovery.The product contains 30 grams of protein per serving, along with essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.



It is available in three flavors and is designed for use as a snack or meal replacement.

Danone launched Nutricia Age Care in 2021, a range of specialized oral clinical nutrition products designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of elderly patients. The range includes products such as Fortimel Energy, a high-protein oral nutritional supplement, and FortiCare, a specialized enteral formula designed to support wound healing and recovery.

Patient compliance, cost, adverse effects, product availability, and nutritional adequacy are the factors that will hamper the growth of global oral clinical nutrition market in the forecast period.

One of the biggest challenges in global oral clinical nutrition market is patient compliance.Patients may find it difficult to adhere to strict dietary regimens or may have difficulty swallowing or digesting certain products.



This can lead to inadequate nutrient intake and reduced effectiveness of the intervention.Healthcare providers must work closely with patients to ensure that they understand the importance of oral clinical nutrition and are able to comply with the prescribed treatment plan.



Another challenge is the cost.These products can be expensive, and insurance coverage may be limited or nonexistent.



This can make it difficult for patients to obtain the necessary products, especially if they require long-term use. Healthcare providers must work with patients and their families to explore options for financial assistance and insurance coverage.



Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Care

The increasing focus on patient-centric care is influencing the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market in several ways.Patient-centric care is a healthcare approach that focuses on putting the patient at the center of care and tailoring treatment plans to their individual needs and preferences.



This approach is becoming more prevalent in healthcare as patients are becoming more informed and empowered in their healthcare decision-making.

The increasing focus on patient-centric care is driving the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market by increasing the demand for personalized nutrition solutions, emphasizing the importance of quality and safety, and highlighting the need for patient education and support.

Patient-centric care is influencing the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market by increasing the demand for personalized nutrition solutions.Patients with different medical conditions and nutritional needs require different types of nutritional support.



For example, a patient with cancer may require a high-protein, high-calorie diet to maintain their weight and muscle mass during treatment, while a patient with diabetes may require a low-sugar diet to control their blood sugar levels. As patients become more informed about their healthcare and demand more personalized care, there is a growing need for oral clinical nutrition products that can be tailored to their specific nutritional needs.

Patient-centric care is driving the growth of the oral clinical nutrition market by increasing the emphasis on the quality and safety of oral nutrition products.Patients are becoming more aware of the risks associated with poor nutrition, such as malnutrition, dehydration, and gastrointestinal complications.



As a result, they are demanding high-quality and safe oral nutrition products that can help them maintain their health and well-being. This demand for safe and effective oral clinical nutrition products is driving innovation in the industry, with companies developing new and improved formulations that meet the needs of patients with different medical conditions.

Patient-centric care is influencing the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market by increasing the importance of patient education and support.Patients who receive oral clinical nutrition products need to be educated on how to use them correctly and effectively.



This includes guidance on how to incorporate oral nutrition products into their daily routine, how to prepare and administer them, and how to monitor their nutritional status.Patients also require ongoing support and monitoring to ensure that they are achieving their nutritional goals and maintaining their health.



As a result, there is a growing need for healthcare professionals who can provide this education and support to patients, which is driving the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market.



Increasing Prevalence of Malnutrition and other related diseases

The increasing prevalence of malnutrition and related diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market.Malnutrition is a condition caused by a lack of essential nutrients in the body, which can lead to a range of health problems, including weakened immune systems, slower wound healing, and impaired growth and development.



Malnutrition is particularly prevalent in patients with chronic diseases, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes, as these conditions can affect the body’s ability to absorb and utilize nutrients.

As the incidence of chronic diseases continues to rise globally, the demand for oral clinical nutrition products is increasing as well. Oral clinical nutrition products, such as specialized enteral formulas and supplements, are designed to provide the essential nutrients that patients with malnutrition or other related diseases may not be able to obtain through their regular diet.

The increasing prevalence of malnutrition and related diseases, coupled with a growing focus on patient-centric care and the availability of innovative nutrition solutions, is driving the growth of the global oral clinical nutrition market.



Market Segmentation

Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Market can be segmented by indication, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.Based on indication, the market can be divided into Alzheimer’s, Nutritional Deficiencies, Cancer Care, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dysphagia, and Others.



Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. Regionally, the Oral Clinical Nutrition market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Nestle SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Baxter International Inc., Otsuka Holdings, Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Victus, Inc., Danone SA(Nutricia), are some of the leading players operating in the Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Market.



