Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Minimally Invasive Eye Surgeries Propel Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth

The Global Ophthalmic Devices Market size was estimated at USD 5.49 billion in 2022, USD 5.87 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.52% to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Based on Product, the market includes Ophthalmic Ultrasound and Optical Coherence Tomography. Optical Coherence Tomography is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market encompasses Cataract, End Use, Eye Clinics, Glaucoma, and Hospitals. Glaucoma is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Region, the market analysis focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Drivers

Rising number of eye disorders globally

Increasing awareness for early diagnostics and prevention

Significant preference for minimally invasive eye surgeries

Restraints

High cost of ophthalmic devices

Opportunities

Favorable government support for eye care

Rapid advancements in ophthalmic devices

Challenges

Shortage of skilled ophthalmologists across the U.S.

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

FCI Ophthalmics

Glaukos Corp.

Gulden Ophthalmics

Haag-Streit Group

Hoya Corporation

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Leica Microsystems

Sonomed Escalon

STAAR Surgical

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global











