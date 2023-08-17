Abaxx Submits Nickel Futures Contract Specifications for Inclusion as a Flagship Abaxx Exchange and Clearing Product

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated April 26, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 4, 2021



TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (“Abaxx Singapore”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, announces that Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s subsidiary, Abaxx Exchange Pte. Ltd., has submitted a Notification of Impending Listing of Futures Contracts to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Highlights:



Abaxx Exchange Pte. Ltd submitted innovative nickel sulphate futures contract specifications, which are subject to regulatory review and final approval.

The initial Nickel Sulphate futures contract will include a new approach to the legacy warehouse structure of current base metals contracts.

Abaxx developed the innovative futures product in close consultation with major global mining and metals trading companies, automotive and electric vehicle battery manufacturers, commodity market makers and financial institution market participants.



On August 17th, 2023 Abaxx Exchange Pte. Ltd. submitted a Notification of Impending Listing of Futures Contracts to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The futures contract is designed to address the price discovery and risk management needs of battery metals-market participants trading nickel sulphate in addition to developing an innovative approach required for the delivery of the underlying nickel sulphate product. The submission is subject to regulatory review and an approval process required for all new products.

The energy transition to electrification requires the use of nickel sulphate to produce the requisite lithium-ion batteries. Global demand for nickel sulphate is projected to grow at a rapid 22% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2030 (Roskill 2020). Supplying the nickel sulphate necessary to meet this demand is expected to require high levels of investment, thus creating a unique opportunity for a well-functioning futures market, critical to discovering and hedging the price risk associated with these investments and unlocking the capital required.

The primary historical use of nickel has been in the production of stainless steel. The large and growing demand for nickel sulphate for batteries has led nickel producers to find other less expensive ways to create nickel sulphate than through the use of the traditional trading in warehoused refined nickel metal on existing exchanges. This supply chain transformation has created a growing disconnect between the forms of nickel being produced and traded in the physical market and the form being traded in legacy contracts, which Abaxx hopes to bridge with its innovative technologies.

Abaxx’s nickel sulphate futures contract is the result of collaboration with 21 firms, including a broad spectrum of industry market participants. Over the past 12 months, the Abaxx commercial team has been engaged in a series of comprehensive bilateral and group discussions about what would best serve the market related to the construction of battery units required for electric vehicle (EV) production. Our work involved two major global auto manufacturers, two global mining companies, six merchant trading firms, two EV battery manufacturers, three nickel sulphate producers and four bank/broker trading firms.

The launch of this first-of-its-kind futures contract is subject to review by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as well as the final draw down of our Recognized Market Operator (RMO) and Approved Clearing House (ACH) licenses. The additional contract submission will not delay the orderly process of satisfying the final conditions related to the Registered Market Operator and Approved Clearing House licenses.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development-stage financial software and market infrastructure company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management in the majority-owned Abaxx Commodity Exchange (Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd.) - a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Inc. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media .

