AYR Wellness Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue up 18% Y/Y to $116.7 Million, Excluding Discontinued Operations



Company Delivers Record Adjusted EBITDA1 of $29.4 Million, up 78% Y/Y, 12% Sequentially, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%

GAAP Loss from Operations Improved 81% Y/Y, 79% Sequentially to $(4.5) Million, Excluding Discontinued Operations

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations due to the sale of the Company’s business in Arizona in March 2023, which are reported as discontinued operations. All historical comparisons have been restated accordingly.

David Goubert, President & CEO of AYR, said, “The second quarter represented a meaningful step in AYR’s journey towards generating meaningful cash flow, as we simultaneously got leaner and more efficient while continuing to lay the foundation for revenue growth. We generated record Adjusted EBITDA, up 78% year-over-year with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% and improved our GAAP loss from operations by 81% year-over-year to a loss of $4.5 million. Our efforts around cost savings and optimization accelerated margin expansion ahead of our expectations, and we believe these efforts will enable us to maintain Adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-twenties for the second half as we unlock working capital through aggressive inventory management throughout the remainder of the year.

“We have also made meaningful progress on improving our liquidity profile in the second quarter. Along with the amendments to various earnout considerations completed in May, we also reached contingent agreements to extend the maturity of $69 million in promissory notes by two years and recently refinanced and upsized our Gainesville cultivation facility mortgage. As a result of the collective amendments to the vendor notes, contingent promissory notes and earn-out payments, and refinancing and upsizing of our Gainesville facility mortgage, we have extended the payment terms of more than $120 million of obligations, inclusive of the $69 million of contingent agreements. These important milestones reflect our commitment to strengthening AYR’s balance sheet, as we are intently focused on improving our working capital and liquidity.

“We are positioning AYR for sustainable long-term growth and profitability across all our markets, while prioritizing the financial health of the Company. As we look to the rest of the year, we plan to accelerate our cash generation via our 2023 optimization plan, making strides in inventory optimization, continuing to align our production with demand, and developing further synergies within our supply chain, retail, wholesale and purchasing functions. Additionally, we believe our ongoing initiatives to grow our Florida footprint, improve operations in New Jersey, and build out retail footprints in Ohio, Illinois, and Connecticut will enable us to accelerate growth in the quarters ahead.”

Second Quarter Financial Summary (excludes results from AZ for all periods) ($ in millions, excl. margin items)

Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 % Change

Q2/Q2 % Change

Q2/Q1 Revenue $98.9 $117.7 $116.7 18.0% -0.8% Gross Profit $36.0 $48.3 $56.6 57.2% 17.3% Adjusted Gross Profit1 $51.5 $65.3 $69.1 34.0% 5.8% Operating Loss $(23.7) $(21.7) $(4.5) 80.8% 79.1% Adjusted EBITDA1 $16.5 $26.3 $29.5 78.1% 11.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 16.7% 22.4% 25.2% 854bps 284bps

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures, and accordingly are not standardized measures and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA as well as Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit, see the reconciliation tables appended to this release.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Retail Updates



Opened the Company’s 86 th retail location, subsequent to quarter end. Q2 retail sales increased 1% sequentially from Q1, with total transactions up 6%. The Company has opened 10 Florida stores thus far in 2023, bringing its Florida store total to 62 open locations to date. The Company plans to exit 2023 with a total of Florida 64 stores, compared to 52 to start the year. Completed re-brand of full fleet of Florida stores to AYR Cannabis Dispensary. Announced agreement to acquire third Ohio dispensary license. Announced an exclusive licensing and retail agreement in Florida with Kiva Confections, a global leader in cannabis edibles. As previously announced, the agreement will bring Kiva’s collection of award-winning cannabis edibles to the Florida market for the first time via AYR’s retail locations across the state.



Corporate Updates



Closed the acquisition of Tahoe Hydroponics, an award-winning cultivator and one of Nevada’s top producers of high-quality cannabis flower. As previously announced, reached an agreement to amend the terms of contingent consideration under the membership interest purchase agreements of GSD NJ, LLC and Sira Naturals Inc. As previously announced, reached contingent agreements to defer approximately $69 million of promissory note payments. Subsequent to quarter end, closed a $40 million refinancing and upsizing of its existing mortgage for its Gainesville cultivation facility, contributing a net $14 million of cash proceeds. The new loan carries an interest rate of 5-year FHLB Rate + 4%.





Financing and Capital Structure

The Company deployed $6.7 million of capital expenditures in Q2 and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $60.0 million.

The Company has approximately 77.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding based on a treasury method calculation. i

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company closed on a $40 million refinancing and upsizing of its existing mortgage for its Gainesville cultivation facility. Following the July 7, 2023, paydown of its existing $25.3 million mortgage, the Company had a pro forma cash balance of $74 million.

In 2023, the Company filed an application with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) for the employee retention credit (“ERC”), as originally enacted through the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Company anticipates receiving $12.3 million relating to its ERC application.

Outlook

The Company remains committed to its financial health and is positioning itself to achieve sustainable long-term growth and profitability across all markets of operation. AYR expects to generate revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the second half of 2023 and into 2024 and to generate positive GAAP cash flow from operations for the calendar year 2023.

AYR’s expectations for future results are based on the assumptions and risks detailed in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended June 30, 2023, as filed on SEDAR+ and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Financial Statements

Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from AYR’s Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. AYR files its financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR+ and with the SEC. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements and MD&A.

Definition of GAAP

“GAAP” means generally accepted accounting principles.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measures.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents (loss) income from continuing operations, as reported under GAAP, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-core costs, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, impairment expense, the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, acquisition and transaction related costs, and start-up costs.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported, adjusted to exclude the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, interest, depreciation and amortization, start-up costs and other non-core costs.

A reconciliation of how AYR calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures are provided in our MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, those statements relating to the Company and its financial capacity and availability of capital and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions, and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including experience of the Company, as applicable, and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, and outlook of the Company. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “target”, “continue”, “forecast”, “design”, “goal” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While AYR believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions and Risks

Forward-looking information in this release is subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and Annual Information Form as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s Q2 and 2023 operations and outlook, please view AYR’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 85+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands, except share amounts) As of June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS Current Cash $ 60,030 $ 76,827 Accounts receivable, net 8,692 7,738 Inventory 99,374 99,810 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 13,277 8,702 Assets held-for-sale - 260,625 Total Current Assets 181,373 453,702 Non-current Property, plant, and equipment, net 308,558 302,680 Intangible assets, net 717,199 744,709 Right-of-use assets - operating, net 119,321 121,340 Right-of-use assets - finance, net 43,367 43,222 Goodwill 94,108 94,108 Deposits and other assets 6,254 8,009 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,470,180 $ 1,767,770 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current Trade payables $ 18,475 $ 26,671 Accrued liabilities 36,620 25,470 Lease liabilities - operating - current portion 8,365 7,906 Lease liabilities - finance - current portion 10,402 9,529 Contingent consideration - current portion - 63,429 Purchase consideration payable - 2,849 Income tax payable 69,727 46,006 Debts payable - current portion 75,948 40,523 Liabilities held-for-sale - 43,841 Accrued interest payable - current portion 5,710 2,581 Total Current Liabilities 225,247 268,805 Non-current Deferred tax liabilities, net 72,413 72,413 Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion 116,826 118,086 Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion 21,600 24,016 Construction finance liabilities 36,422 36,181 Contingent consideration - non-current portion - 26,661 Debts payable - non-current portion 112,891 136,315 Senior secured notes, net of debt issuance costs 244,318 244,682 Accrued interest payable - non-current portion - 4,763 Other long term liabilities 25,021 524 TOTAL LIABILITIES 854,738 932,446 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Multiple Voting Shares - no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 3,696,486 shares - - Subordinate, Restricted, and Limited Voting Shares - no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 63,718,487 and 60,909,492 shares, respectively - - Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized. Issued and outstanding - 9,710,707 and 6,044,339 shares, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 1,364,162 1,349,713 Treasury stock - 645,300 shares (8,987 ) (8,987 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,266 3,266 Accumulated deficit (735,204 ) (510,668 ) Equity of Ayr Wellness Inc. 623,237 833,324 Noncontrolling interest (7,795 ) 2,000 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 615,442 835,324 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,470,180 $ 1,767,770







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Revenues, net of discounts $ 116,737 $ 98,914 $ 234,402 $ 198,417 Cost of goods sold excluding fair value items 60,090 59,656 129,473 116,314 Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in business combinations - 3,212 - 5,731 Cost of goods sold 60,090 62,868 129,473 122,045 Gross profit 56,647 36,046 104,929 76,372 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative 46,929 47,792 98,980 96,821 Depreciation and amortization 11,867 11,233 27,481 22,115 Acquisition expense 2,402 2,722 4,642 4,168 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (12 ) (2,000 ) 47 (2,000 ) Total operating expenses 61,186 59,747 131,150 121,104 Loss from operations (4,539 ) (23,701 ) (26,221 ) (44,732 ) Other income (expense), net Fair value (loss) gain on financial liabilities (3,866 ) 1,701 23,731 31,780 Interest expense, net (10,496 ) (6,913 ) (18,061 ) (13,220 ) Interest income 233 11 399 40 Other, net 352 - 631 - Total other income (expense), net (13,777 ) (5,201 ) 6,700 18,600 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (18,316 ) (28,902 ) (19,521 ) (26,132 ) Income taxes Current tax provision (12,887 ) (9,678 ) (24,065 ) (19,247 ) Deferred tax benefit - 1,089 - 696 Total income taxes (12,887 ) (8,589 ) (24,065 ) (18,551 ) Net loss from continuing operations (31,203 ) (37,491 ) (43,586 ) (44,683 ) Discontinued operations Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (including loss on disposal of $180,194 for the six months ended June 30, 2023) 559 (2,758 ) (184,686 ) (4,759 ) Loss from discontinued operations 559 (2,758 ) (184,686 ) (4,759 ) Net loss (30,644 ) (40,249 ) (228,272 ) (49,442 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (711 ) (1,892 ) (3,736 ) (3,508 ) Net loss attributable to Ayr Wellness Inc. $ (29,933 ) $ (38,357 ) $ (224,536 ) $ (45,934 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share Continuing operations $ (0.42 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.60 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.04 ) (2.59 ) (0.07 ) Total basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.41 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (3.15 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 72,756 68,625 71,390 68,108





Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Operating activities Consolidated net loss $ (228,272 ) $ (49,442 ) Less: Loss from discontinued operations (Note 4) (4,492 ) (4,759 ) Net loss from continuing operations before noncontrolling interest (223,780 ) (44,683 ) Adjustments for: Fair value gain on financial liabilities (23,731 ) (31,780 ) Stock-based compensation 10,008 19,381 Stock-based compensation - related parties - 707 Depreciation and amortization 17,783 7,294 Amortization on intangible assets 29,010 28,234 Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination - 5,731 Deferred tax benefit - (696 ) Amortization on financing costs 1,145 1,146 Amortization on financing premium (1,509 ) (1,509 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 47 (2,000 ) Loss on the disposal of Arizona business 180,194 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Accounts receivable (1,254 ) 2,193 Inventory 736 (3,294 ) Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets 1,550 713 Trade payables (8,770 ) 2,460 Accrued liabilities (1,215 ) (4,575 ) Accrued interest payable (2,044 ) (3,714 ) Lease liabilities - operating 1,219 1,078 Income tax payable 23,416 (8,005 ) Cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 2,805 (31,319 ) Cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 2,180 (3,553 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,985 (34,872 ) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (13,939 ) (48,429 ) Capitalized interest (5,464 ) (7,168 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,500 ) (11,465 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital (2,600 ) (2,812 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of transaction costs - 27,591 Cash received (paid) for bridge financing (73 ) 1,258 Advances to related corporation - (5,907 ) Deposits for business combinations, net of cash on hand - (2,825 ) Purchase of intangible asset (1,500 ) (1,000 ) Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (25,076 ) (50,757 ) Proceeds from sale of Arizona - discontinued operation 18,084 - Cash received for working capital - discontinued operations 840 - Cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations (44 ) 3,166 Cash used in investing activities (6,196 ) (47,591 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options - 300 Proceeds from notes payable, net of financing costs 10,000 51,713 Proceeds from financing transaction, net of financing costs - 27,599 Payment for settlement of contingent consideration (10,000 ) (10,000 ) Deposits paid for financing lease and note payable - (924 ) Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (321 ) (3,996 ) Repayments of debts payable (13,778 ) (6,563 ) Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion) (5,177 ) (4,561 ) Repurchase of Equity Shares - (8,430 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities by continuing operations (19,276 ) 45,138 Cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (123 ) (274 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,399 ) 44,864 Net decrease in cash (20,610 ) (37,599 ) Cash, beginning of the period 76,827 154,342 Cash included in assets held-for-sale 3,813 - Cash, end of the period $ 60,030 $ 116,743 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid during the period, net 23,110 26,049 Income taxes paid during the period 959 30,680 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Recognition of right-of-use assets for operating leases 3,134 23,002 Recognition of right-of-use assets for finance leases 3,858 23,342 Issuance of promissory note related to business combinations 1,580 16,000 Conversion of convertible note related to business combination 2,800 - Issuance of Equity Shares related to business combinations and asset acquisitions 115 6,352 Issuance of Equity Shares related to settlement of contingent consideration 4,647 11,748 Issuance of promissory note related to settlement of contingent consideration 14,000 14,934 Settlement of contingent consideration 37,713 - Capital expenditure disbursements for cultivation facility 241 - Cancellation of Equity Shares - 78 Extinguishment of note payable related to sale of Arizona business 22,505 - Extinguishment of accrued interest payable related to sale of Arizona business 1,165 - Reduction of lease liabilities related to sale of Arizona business 16,734 - Reduction of right-of-use assets related to sale of Arizona business 16,739 -







Ayr Wellness Inc.

Unaudited Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit Reconciliation

(Expressed in United States Dollars, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) (4,539 ) (23,701 ) (26,221 ) (44,732 ) Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination - 3,212 - 5,731 Interest (within cost of goods sold "COGS") 763 742 1,514 1,204 Depreciation and amortization (from statement of cash flows) 21,756 18,394 46,793 35,528 Acquisition and transaction costs 2,402 2,722 4,642 4,168 Stock-based compensation, non-cash 4,424 9,727 10,008 20,088 Start-up costs1 2,235 3,862 5,962 7,106 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (12 ) (2,000 ) 47 (2,000 ) Other2 2,417 3,543 13,037 5,466 33,985 40,202 82,003 77,291 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 29,446 16,500 55,782 32,559 1 These are set-up costs to prepare a location for its intended use. Start-up costs are expensed as incurred and are not indicative of ongoing operations 2 Other non-core costs including non-operating adjustments, severance costs and non-cash inventory write-downs Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ $ $ $ Gross profit (GAAP) 56,647 36,046 104,929 76,372 Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination - 3,212 - 5,731 Interest (within COGS) 763 742 1,514 1,204 Depreciation and amortization (within COGS) 9,889 7,161 19,313 13,413 Start-up costs (within COGS) 748 1,154 3,010 2,752 Other (within COGS) 1,013 3,215 5,577 4,052 Adjusted Gross Profit from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 69,060 51,530 134,343 103,524





[i] Includes pending M&A and contingent considerations related to GSD and Sira Naturals purchase considerations. Excludes AYR granted but unvested service-based LTIP shares totaling 4.8 million.