Global Smart Shopping Cart Market Forecast 2023-2030: Patent Envisions and Privacy & Security Concerns Pose Challenges

The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market size was estimated at USD 1.39 billion in 2022, USD 1.76 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.48% to reach USD 9.74 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Transforming Retail Shopping Experience, Mass Merchandising, and Other Retail Applications by Deploying Self-Service Assistant

Increasing Demand for In-Store Advertising And Communications Systems in Cart Display Devices

Restraints

High Cost of Smart Carts and Reluctance of Adoption Among Retailers

Opportunities

IoT, ML, and AI Integration in the Development of Smart Shopping Carts

Runtime Offers/Promotions and Multi-Payment Modes

Challenges

Patent Envisions and Privacy & Security Concerns

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Bar Codes, RFIDs, and ZigBee. ZigBee commanded the largest market share of 35.46% in 2022, followed by RFIDs.

Based on Mode of Sales, the market is studied across Direct and Distributor. Direct commanded the largest market share of 86.27% in 2022, followed by Distributor.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Shopping Malls and supermarkets. Shopping Malls commanded the largest market share of 67.46% in 2022, followed by supermarkets.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 36.54% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market?

Competitive Portfolio:

AiFi Inc.

Caper Inc.

Cart Technologies, LLC

Cust2mate Ltd.

Focal Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Grabango Co.

IMAGR Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Pentland Firth Software GmbH

Retail AI, Inc.

SAP SE

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Smart Cart (Pty) Ltd.

Standard Cognition, Corp.

Tracxpoint, Inc.

V-Mark Enterprise Limited

Veeve Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wanzl India Pvt Ltd.

ZooZ by PayU Company



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.4% Regions Covered Global



