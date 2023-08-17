Crown Crafts to Present at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

GONZALES, La., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Chicago, Illinois. Management is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference host’s main website, https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.crowncrafts.com/investor-relations/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation at https://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa41/crws/2241810.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Investor Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to showcase their merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” for the benefit of regional investment communities.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Chicago, Dallas and virtually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC with sponsorships from firms that collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management. Additional information about the conferences can be obtained at www.IDEASconferences.com or by contacting Lacey Wesley at lwesley@threepa.com.

