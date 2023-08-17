New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cyclamate Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485376/?utm_source=GNW

Cyclamate is a non-caloric sweetener that is used as a sugar substitute.



It was first discovered in 1937 by a graduate student named Michael Sveda at the University of Illinois and was subsequently patented by Abbott Laboratories in 1950.Cyclamate is approximately 30 to 50 times sweeter than sugar and is often used in combination with other sweeteners, such as saccharin, to produce a synergistic effect.



Cyclamate was widely used as a sugar substitute until 1969 when the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned its use after studies linked it to an increased risk of bladder cancer in rats.The FDA’s decision was controversial and led to a significant reduction in the use of cyclamate as a sweetener in the United States.



However, cyclamate is still widely used as a sweetener in many other countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and China.

Cyclamate is a white crystalline powder that is soluble in water and ethanol.It is stable at high temperatures, making it suitable for use in baked goods and other products that require heating.



Cyclamate has a slightly bitter aftertaste, which can be masked by combining it with other sweeteners.Cyclamate is often used as a sugar substitute in diet soft drinks, tabletop sweeteners, and other low-calorie foods.



It is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as a flavoring agent and as a component of some medications. In some countries, cyclamate is even used as a table condiment, similar to salt and pepper.

Cyclamate is used as a sugar substitute in a wide range of products, including baked goods and confectionery products. The Healthcare industry is also a significant end-user of cyclamate, which is used as a flavoring agent and a component of some medications.

The ban on cyclamate in the United States has limited its use in some parts of the world, and some consumers are also concerned about the safety of artificial sweeteners. Additionally, the growing popularity of natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit is also posing a threat to the growth of the global cyclamate market.

The global cyclamate market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products.However, the market also faces some challenges, including regulatory restrictions and competition from natural sweeteners.



Companies in the global cyclamate market need to focus on product innovation and expanding their product portfolios to remain competitive in the market.

The growing Prevalence of Diabetes is Driving Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the global cyclamate market is the increasing demand for low-calorie and sugar-free products among health-conscious consumers.Cyclamate is a non-caloric sweetener that can be used as a sugar substitute in a wide range of products, including soft drinks, baked goods, and confectionery products.



As consumers become more aware of the health risks associated with a high sugar intake, they are increasingly turning to low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives, which is driving the demand for cyclamate.

The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is also contributing to the growth of the global cyclamate market.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.



Similarly, the number of people who are overweight or obese has also increased significantly in recent years. Cyclamate is a suitable alternative to sugar for people with diabetes and those who are trying to manage their weight, which is driving the demand for the sweetener.

Advancement in Technology is Driving Market Growth

Emerging economies such as China and India are also driving the growth of the global cyclamate market.These countries have large populations that are increasingly adopting a more Westernized lifestyle, which includes a higher intake of processed and packaged foods.



Cyclamate is a cost-effective sweetener that is suitable for use in a wide range of products, making it a popular choice among manufacturers in these countries.

Technological advancements have also played a significant role in the growth of the cyclamate market.New production technologies have enabled the production of high-quality cyclamate products at a lower cost, which has made the sweetener more accessible to manufacturers.



In addition, advancements in packaging technology have also extended the shelf life of products that use cyclamate as a sweetener, which is driving the demand for the sweetener.

Major Challenges Faced by Global Cyclamate Market

The cyclamate market is facing regulatory restrictions in some parts of the world.In the United States, the use of cyclamate as a sweetener was banned in 1970 by the Food and Drug Administration due to concerns about its safety.



As a result, cyclamate cannot be used as a sweetener in the US, which limits its use in some parts of the world where products are exported to the US market. Other countries, such as Canada, have also restricted the use of cyclamate as a sweetener.

Cyclamate has been the subject of safety concerns in some parts of the world.Studies have shown that high doses of cyclamate can lead to health risks, including an increased risk of cancer.



While the safety of cyclamate has been approved by many regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), some consumers remain concerned about the safety of artificial sweeteners.

Cyclamate is primarily used as a sugar substitute in food and beverage products.While it has some applications in the healthcare industry as a flavoring agent, its use is limited compared to other sweeteners.



As a result, the cyclamate market has a limited product range, which is impacting its growth potential.

Recent Trends and Developments

In 2020, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) conducted a re-evaluation of cyclamate and confirmed its safety.The re-evaluation concluded that the current acceptable daily intake (ADI) of cyclamate is safe for human consumption.



This re-evaluation has helped to alleviate some of the safety concerns around the use of cyclamate as a sweetener.

With rising concerns about obesity and diabetes, there has been an increased demand for low-calorie sweeteners.Cyclamate is a low-calorie sweetener and has been gaining popularity as a sugar substitute in food and beverages.



This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, which is likely to drive the growth of the cyclamate market.

Cyclamate is used as a flavoring agent in the healthcare industry.In the last three years, there has been a growing demand for cyclamate in the pharmaceutical industry due to its ability to mask the bitter taste of certain drugs.



This trend is expected to continue, which is likely to drive the growth of the cyclamate market.

In recent years, there has been an increasing adoption of cyclamate in emerging economies such as China and India.These countries have large populations and growing middle-class populations, which are driving the demand for low-calorie sweeteners.



The adoption of cyclamate in these countries is likely to drive the growth of the cyclamate market in the coming years.

In the last three years, there have been several new product developments in the cyclamate market.For example, in 2021, a Chinese company launched a new cyclamate-based sweetener.



This sweetener is said to have a taste similar to sugar and is being marketed as a healthier alternative to sugar.

Market Segmentation

Global Cyclamate Market is segmented based on Type, End User Industry, Region, and Competitive Landscape.Based on the Type, the market is categorized into Cyclamic Acid, Sodium Cyclamate, Calcium Cyclamate, and Others.



Based on the End User Industry, the market is segmented into Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, and Others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

PT.Batang Alum Industrie, Food Chem International Corporation, Productos Aditivos, Rasna Private Limited, Hangzhou Garden Corporation, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Jinan Haohua Industry Co.



Ltd., Hangzhou Union Biotechnology, Xuchang Ruida Biology Technology, Rainbow Rich Industrial Ltd are some of the key players in the Global Cyclamate Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Cyclamate Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Cyclamate Market, By Type:

o Cyclamic Acid

o Sodium Cyclamate

o Calcium Cyclamate

o Others

• Cyclamate Market, By End User industry:

o Food & Beverage

o Healthcare

o Cosmetics

o Others

• Cyclamate Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cyclamate market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

