Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2023 to 2028: ADAS & Safety Systems Dominate Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Aptiv plc and Garrett Motion Inc. Spearhead Growth

The global automotive cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 6.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.5%.

The increasing demand for connected vehicles has led to a rise in electronic content per vehicle, making vehicles more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. This has resulted in a growing demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Additionally, the adoption of software-defined vehicles and increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to further boost the revenue growth of the automotive cybersecurity market in the coming years.

The market is also expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in vehicle production in different countries, the launch of UNECE WP.29 regulation, and various government regulations that mandate automotive OEMs to install additional safety systems for enhanced vehicle safety.

Wireless Network Security Segment Growth

The wireless network security segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be significant in the Asia Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, due to the incorporation of V2X technology in vehicles and the increasing demand for connected vehicles. Wireless network security solutions play a crucial role in protecting wireless networks from unauthorized access attempts, and their demand is driven by the growing adoption of connected vehicles and V2X technology. The increasing use of wireless devices like wireless switches and routers that encrypt and secure wireless communications is further expected to fuel the growth of this segment in the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

ADAS & Safety System Segment Dominance

The ADAS & safety system segment is likely to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. The demand for ADAS is rapidly increasing, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, driven by improved road safety standards, supporting legislation, and increased consumer awareness. Several countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific have introduced regulations mandating the incorporation of various types of ADAS in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These regulatory mandates, along with rising awareness of vehicle safety, are expected to fuel the demand for ADAS & safety systems, thereby driving the need for automotive cybersecurity solutions globally during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's High Growth Potential

Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest share in the global automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to lead in autonomous driving technology. Leading automotive manufacturers in the region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, have made essential safety features a standard across their models. The anticipated rise in the penetration of autonomous vehicles and increasing adoption of ADAS-equipped vehicles will further support the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market in the Asia Pacific region. This presents opportunities for stakeholders in the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem, contributing to the revenue growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and Growing Number of Connected Cars

Electric Vehicles More Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

Rapidly Growing Automotive V2X Market

Restraints

High Cost of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic Systems

Opportunities

Advent of Software-Defined Vehicles

Growing Cloud-Based Applications in Automotive Sector

Exceptional Technological Developments in Autonomous Vehicle Space

Introduction of Wireless Battery Management Systems

Challenges

Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders

Time Lag in Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates

Case Study Analysis

Guardknox Demonstrated How Hacker Could Take Control of Vehicle

Microsar Evaluation Package Helped Renesas Run Software Safely

Vector Informatik GmbH Developed Firmware for Secured Communication

Vector Informatik GmbH's Ota Helped Wm Motor for Software Updates

Argus Cyber Security Collaborated with Ericsson to Deliver Big Data-Enabled Cybersecurity Solutions for Connected Vehicles

Vector Informatik, Along with Infineon Technologies, Provided Solutions for Cyberattacks

Increasing Security and Efficiency of Trust Framework for V2X of Savari

Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Harman International

Denso Corporation

Aptiv plc

Garrett Motion Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Lear Corporation

Vector Informatik GmbH

Other Key Players

Karamba Security

Sheelds

Saferide Technologies

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Upstream Security Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Green Hills Software

Blackberry Certicom

Real-Time Innovations

Irdeto

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Id Quantique

Atos Se

AVL Software and Functions GmbH

Combitech Ab

Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

Autotalks

Cybellum

C2A-Sec Ltd

Cymotive Technologies

Thales Group



