Scar Treatment Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Scar Treatment Market is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period, thanks to the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising awareness about scar management, the development of new treatment options, increasing disposable income, and the growing geriatric population.



Scars are a common result of injury or surgery and can have both physical and emotional impacts on individuals. Fortunately, there are several treatment options available to reduce the appearance of scars.



One of the key factors driving the growth of the scar treatment market is the increasing number of surgical procedures performed each year.As more individuals undergo surgical procedures, the demand for scar treatments increases.



The most common surgical procedures that result in scarring include cosmetic surgeries, such as breast augmentation and tummy tucks, and orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacements.

Another factor driving the growth of the scar treatment market is the rising awareness about scar management.With the growing availability of information online, more individuals are becoming aware of the different types of scar treatments available.



Additionally, healthcare providers are increasingly educating patients on the importance of scar management and the different treatment options available.



The growing geriatric population is also driving the growth of the scar treatment market.As individuals age, their skin becomes thinner and less elastic, making them more susceptible to scarring.



The growing geriatric population is also more likely to undergo surgical procedures in the coming years, further increasing the demand for scar treatments.



Additionally, the development of new scar treatment options is another factor driving the growth of the scar treatment market.Recent advancements in technology have led to the development of new treatment options, such as laser therapy and injectable products.



These new treatment options offer patients more effective and less invasive alternatives to traditional scar treatments.



The scar treatment market has seen several notable product launches over the last three years, including Stratpharma’s StrataXRT, Smith & Nephew’s PICO 7Y Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System, Avita Medical’s RECELL, Lumenis’ M22 IPL, and RenovaCare’s SkinGun.



In 2020, Swiss-based Stratpharma launched StrataXRT, a medical-grade silicone gel for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis and burns.The product is designed to prevent and treat radiation-induced skin damage and improve skin hydration and elasticity.



It has received FDA clearance and is available in the United States.



In 2019, Smith & Nephew launched the PICO 7Y Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System.The product is designed to manage surgical wounds and prevent scars.



The system uses negative pressure to remove fluid and reduce swelling, allowing the wound to heal more quickly and reducing the risk of scarring.



In 2018, Avita Medical launched RECELL, a product designed to promote healing and reduce scarring in patients with burns.The product uses a small sample of the patient’s skin to create a spray-on solution that can be applied to the wound.



The product has been approved by the FDA and is available in the United States.



The growth of the global scar treatment market will be impeded by the location of the scar, type of scar, age of the scar, patient health, and cost of treatment.The age of a scar can impact the effectiveness of treatment.



Scars that are less than a year old may respond well to topical treatments such as silicone sheets and gels.However, scars that are several years old may require more invasive treatments such as laser therapy or surgery.



The age of a scar can also impact the type of treatment recommended, as some treatments may not be appropriate for older scars.



The location of a scar can greatly impact the effectiveness of treatment.Scars in visible areas, such as the face, can cause emotional distress and impact a person’s self-esteem.



Additionally, scars in areas that are constantly in motion, such as the hands, may not respond well to certain treatments. Scar location can also impact the type of treatment recommended, as some treatments may not be appropriate for certain areas of the body.



While scar treatment options have existed for many years, recent developments in the field have led to more effective and innovative treatment options.Micro-needling, PRP therapy, laser therapy, scar revision surgery, and topical treatments are just a few examples of the advancements in scar treatment.



Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a treatment that uses a patient’s blood to promote healing.The patient’s blood is processed to extract a concentration of platelets, which are then injected into the scar tissue.



Platelets contain growth factors that can promote collagen production and stimulate healing. PRP therapy is often used to treat scars that have not responded well to other treatments.



Micro-needling is a relatively new scar treatment that involves using tiny needles to create micro-injuries in the skin.This process stimulates the body’s natural healing response and promotes collagen production, which can improve the appearance of scars.



Micro-needling can be used to treat a variety of scars, including acne scars and surgical scars. This treatment is minimally invasive and has minimal downtime.



Topical treatments, such as silicone sheets and gels, have been used for scar treatment for many years.Recent developments in topical treatments have led to more effective and innovative products.



For example, some topical treatments now contain growth factors or other compounds that can promote collagen production and accelerate healing. Additionally, some topical treatments now come in spray or foam form, making them easier to apply and more convenient for patients.



Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

The increasing number of surgical procedures is one of the key drivers of the global scar treatment market. Surgical procedures often result in scarring, and the demand for scar treatment is therefore increasing in tandem with the rising number of surgeries being performed worldwide.

As surgical procedures become more common and complex, the need for effective scar management also grows. Patients are increasingly concerned about the appearance of scars after surgery, and healthcare professionals are emphasizing the importance of scar management as a crucial aspect of post-operative care.

Moreover, with the rise of minimally invasive surgeries, scar management is becoming even more important.Minimally invasive procedures are designed to minimize scarring, but even with the best techniques, some scarring may still occur.



Scar treatment can help to minimize the appearance of scars and improve patient satisfaction with the outcome of their surgery.

Furthermore, the increasing number of aesthetic procedures, such as cosmetic surgery and dermatological treatments, is also driving the demand for scar treatment. Patients who undergo these procedures are often concerned about scarring and want to ensure that their scars are as minimal and inconspicuous as possible.

The increasing number of surgical procedures, both therapeutic and cosmetic, is driving the growth of the global scar treatment market.



Rising Awareness About Scar Management

The rising awareness about scar management is indeed driving the growth of the global scar treatment market.Scar management has become an important aspect of healthcare as scars can have a significant impact on a person’s physical and psychological well-being.



Scar treatment aims to improve the appearance, texture, and flexibility of scars while also minimizing their associated symptoms, such as itching and pain.

The increasing prevalence of skin injuries, burns, surgeries, and trauma has led to a rise in the number of people seeking scar treatment. Moreover, the growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive scar treatment options, coupled with advancements in scar treatment technologies, is further fueling the market growth.

Additionally, the rising awareness about the potential benefits of scar management among healthcare professionals and patients is leading to early intervention and better treatment outcomes. Scar management is now an integral part of post-surgery and wound care, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of scar treatment products and services, including topical creams, silicone sheets, laser therapy, and surgical procedures, is driving market growth. With the increasing adoption of scar treatment products and services, the global scar treatment market is expected to continue growing in the years ahead.



Market Segmentation

The global scar treatment market can be segmented by product, scar product, end user, and region.Based on product, the market can be divided into topical products, laser products, injectables, and others.



Based on scar products, the market is divided into atrophic scars, hypertrophic & keloid scars, contracture scars, and stretch marks.Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.



Regionally, the Scar treatment market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Smith & Nephew PLC, Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cynosure, LLC, CCA Industries, Inc., Newmedical Technology Inc., and Mölnlycke Health Care AB are some of the leading players operating in the global scar treatment market.



