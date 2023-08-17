Global zeolite molecular sieves market is anticipated to grow appreciably in the forecast period of 2028

New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485369/?utm_source=GNW

due to growing people’s preference toward cleaner fuels.

The global zeolite molecular sieves market is a rapidly growing market, driven by the increasing demand for advanced materials that can be used in a wide range of applications, including catalysis, separation, and adsorption. Zeolite molecular sieves are a type of advanced material that has a unique structure and chemical composition, which allows them to selectively adsorb and separate molecules based on their size and shape.

The global zeolite molecular sieves market has a significant impact on the petrochemical industry.Zeolite molecular sieves are used in a wide range of applications in the petrochemical industry, including the production of high-quality fuels and chemicals.



The unique properties of zeolite molecular sieves make them an attractive choice for petrochemical applications, as they can selectively adsorb and separate molecules based on size, shape, and polarity.

Companies in the global zeolite molecular sieves market are investing in research and development to improve the performance of zeolite molecular sieves in various applications.Recent developments by companies include the launch of new ranges of zeolite molecular sieves with improved selectivity, stability, and durability.



These developments are expected to drive innovation and growth in the zeolite molecular sieves market as companies continue to explore new applications for these materials.

Growing Demand from Petrochemical Industry are Factors Fueling the Market Growth

The key applications of zeolite molecular sieves in the petrochemical industry are in catalysis.Zeolite molecular sieves can be used as catalysts in various chemical reactions, including cracking, isomerization, and alkylation.



These reactions are essential to produce high-quality fuels and chemicals.Zeolite molecular sieves are also used in the separation of molecules in the petrochemical industry.



For example, zeolite molecular sieves can be used to separate para-xylene from a mixture of xylene isomers, which is an important step in the production of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic.

The use of zeolite molecular sieves in the petrochemical industry has several benefits.Firstly, they can improve the selectivity and efficiency of chemical reactions, leading to higher yields of desired products.



Secondly, they can improve the purity of products by removing impurities and contaminants.Finally, they can help reduce the environmental impact of petrochemical processes by reducing the amount of waste and by-products generated.



Therefore, the global zeolite molecular sieves market has a significant impact on the petrochemical industry, providing important tools to produce high-quality fuels and chemicals.As the demand for these products continues to grow, the demand for zeolite molecular sieves is expected to increase, driving innovation and growth in the petrochemical industry.



All these reasons are expected to drive the demand for the global zeolite molecular sieves market growth.

Rising Demand From Electronics Industry is Driving the Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Growth

The global zeolite molecular sieves market also has a significant impact on the electronics industry.Zeolite molecular sieves are used in various applications in the electronics industry, including gas separation and purification, as well as the production of high-purity chemicals.



The major applications of zeolite molecular sieves in the electronics industry are in gas separation.Zeolite molecular sieves can selectively adsorb and separate molecules based on their size, shape, and polarity, making them ideal for the separation of gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide.



This is important in the production of high-quality electronics, as these gases can have a detrimental effect on electronic components.

Zeolite molecular sieves are also used in the purification of chemicals in the electronics industry.For example, zeolite molecular sieves can be used to remove impurities from solvents, which are used in the production of electronic components.



This is important for ensuring the quality and reliability of electronic components.In addition to these applications, zeolite molecular sieves can also be used in the production of high-purity chemicals, such as silanes and other semiconductor materials.



These chemicals are essential to produce electronic components, such as microchips and semiconductors. The increasing use of zeolite molecular sieves while the production of electronic products leads to an increase in the demand for global zeolite molecular sieves market during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Zeolite Molecular Sieves for Reduction of the Pollution Level is Boosting Market Growth

The global zeolite molecular sieves market has a significant impact on water treatment and air purification. Zeolite molecular sieves are used in a wide range of applications in these industries, including the removal of contaminants and pollutants from water and air.

One of the key applications of zeolite molecular sieves in water treatment is for the removal of heavy metals and other contaminants from wastewater.Zeolite molecular sieves can selectively adsorb these contaminants, helping to improve the quality of the water and reduce environmental pollution.



Zeolite molecular sieves can also be used in the treatment of drinking water, helping to remove impurities and improve the taste and odor of the water.

Apart from water treatment, zeolite molecular sieves are also used in air purification.They can be used to remove pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air, helping to improve indoor air quality and reduce the negative impact of air pollution on human health.



Zeolite molecular sieves can also be used in the production of air filters for HVAC systems, helping to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of these systems.

The use of zeolite molecular sieves in water treatment and air purification has several benefits.Firstly, they can improve the quality of water and air, reducing the negative impact of pollution on human health and the environment.



Secondly, they can help to conserve natural resources, such as water, by enabling the reuse of wastewater.Finally, they can help to reduce the cost of treatment processes by improving the efficiency and effectiveness of these processes.



Hence, all these benefits are expected to drive the global zeolite molecular sieves market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In 2021, Honeywell announced to Partner with the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Government of India, by providing them ample supply of zeolite molecular sieves adsorbents around the different regions in India to accelerate the establishment of the new medical oxygen plants.

• Zeochem AG recently developed a new range of zeolite molecular sieves called ZEOLEX. The ZEOLEX range is designed to improve the performance of catalysts used in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The range features a unique pore structure that enables it to adsorb impurities and improve the efficiency of the catalysts.



Market Segmentation

Global Zeolite Molecular Sieves market is segmented based on materials, application, end-user industry, and region.Based on materials, the market is further bifurcated into artificial zeolite and natural zeolite.



Based on application, the market is further segmented into catalysts, adsorbents, and desiccants.Based on end-user, the market is categorized into the oil and gas industry, pharmaceutical industry, water treatment industry, agricultural industry, chemical industry, construction industry, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Arkema SA, Clariant AG, Tosoh Corporation, BASF SE, W.R. Grace & Co, Axens, Sorbead India, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, KNT Group, and Honeywell International Inc are some of the key players in the global Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global Zeolite Molecular Sieves market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market, By Materials:

o Artificial Zeolite

o Natural Zeolite

• Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market, By Application:

o Catalyst

o Adsorbent

o Desiccants

• Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market, By Product:

o Oil and Gas Industry

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o Water Treatment Industry

o Agricultural Industry

o Chemical Industry

o Construction Industry

o Others

• Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Zeolite molecular sieves market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________