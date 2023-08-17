Share subscription price and market value of the Siili Solutions Plc stock options 2023A



The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc resolved on 24 January 2023, by virtue of an authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2022, to issue stock options to the employees of Siili Solutions Plc and its subsidiaries. Stock options are issued as part of the employee share savings plan, launched by the company, in return for company shares purchased with the savings of the participants. Approximately 175 employees of the company enrolled in the fifth plan period of the Siili Solutions Plc employee share savings plan.

The share subscription price for stock options 2023A is the trade volume weighted average price of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd between 1 March 2023 and 31 March 2023, i.e. 16.00 euros per share. The annually paid dividends and repayment of equity will be deducted from the subscription price. With the stock options 2023A, it is possible to subscribe for a maximum total of 50,000 new shares in Siili Solutions Plc or existing shares held by Siili Solutions Plc. The share subscription period for the stock options is between 1 August 2025 and 31 January 2027.

The number of stock options 2023A issued is 50,000. The theoretical market value of one stock option 2023A at the time of the determination of the subscription price was approximately 3.76 euros per stock option and in total approximately 188,000 euros. The theoretical market value of stock options has been determined by using the Black–Scholes stock option pricing model with the following input factors: share price EUR 15.15, share subscription price EUR 16.00, risk-free interest rate 2.75%, validity of stock options approximately 3.8 years and volatility 29.6%.

The terms and conditions of the stock options are available on the company's website at sijoittajille.siili.com/en/.

