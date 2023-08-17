New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tackifiers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485367/?utm_source=GNW



Global Tackifiers market is expected to grow impressively through 2028 owing to the growing demand for adhesives in various end-use industries. In 2017, the global demand for polyurethane adhesives and sealants was some 800 thousand tons.

Tackifiers are additives that enhance the adhesive properties of various materials, including adhesives, sealants, and coatings.They are typically resins that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack, adhesion, and cohesion.



Tackifiers can improve the initial tack of adhesives, making them stickier and more adhesive to a variety of surfaces.There are several types of tackifiers, including natural and synthetic resins.



Natural tackifiers are typically derived from trees and plants, while synthetic tackifiers are made from petroleum-derived materials.The most commonly used natural tackifiers include rosin, tall oil, and terpene resins.



Synthetic tackifiers, on the other hand, include hydrocarbon resins, terpene-phenolic resins, and rosin esters.

Rosin is one of the oldest and most widely used natural tackifiers.It is obtained from the sap of pine trees and is available in different grades, including gum rosin and wood rosin.



Gum rosin is usually the preferred choice for adhesives, as it provides excellent tack and adhesion properties.Tall oil, another natural tackifier, is obtained from the distillation of pine tree resin and is commonly used in hot melt adhesives.



Hydrocarbon resins are the most commonly used synthetic tackifiers.They are made from petroleum-based feedstocks and are typically used in adhesives and sealants.



These resins provide excellent tack and adhesion properties, and they are also resistant to oxidation and aging. Terpene-phenolic resins are also synthetic tackifiers that are commonly used in hot melt adhesives.

Tackifiers are used in a wide range of industries, including packaging, automotive, construction, and electronics.In the packaging industry, tackifiers are used in pressure-sensitive adhesives for labels, tapes, and stickers.



They are also used in hot melt adhesives for carton sealing and case sealing.

In the automotive industry, tackifiers are used in adhesives for automotive interiors, such as carpeting and headliners.They are also used in automotive sealants for windshields and body panels.



In the construction industry, tackifiers are used in adhesives for flooring, roofing, and wall coverings. They are also used in sealants for windows and doors.

The increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in the construction, packaging, and automotive industries is driving the growth of the tackifiers market.Tackifiers are widely used in pressure-sensitive adhesives for tapes, labels, and stickers, and hot melt adhesives for carton sealing and case sealing in the packaging industry.



In the construction industry, tackifiers are used in adhesives for flooring, roofing, and wall coverings, as well as sealants for windows and doors. The automotive industry also uses tackifiers in adhesives for automotive interiors, such as carpeting and headliners, and in sealants for windshields and body panels.

The growth of the electronics industry is also driving the demand for tackifiers. Tackifiers are used in adhesives for electronic components, such as circuit boards and chips, and in sealants for electronic enclosures.

On the basis of region, the global tackifiers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in various end-use industries.



China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to the growth of the tackifiers market in this region.

Tackifiers are essential additives used in various industries to enhance the adhesive properties of materials such as adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The global tackifiers market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in various end-use industries.

Increasing Demand for Adhesives and Sealants is Driving Market Growth

The increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in various end-use industries is driving the growth of the tackifiers market.Adhesives and sealants are widely used in industries such as construction, packaging, automotive, and electronics.



Tackifiers are used to improve the initial tack of adhesives, making them stickier and more adhesive to a variety of surfaces.In the construction industry, tackifiers are used in adhesives for flooring, roofing, and wall coverings, as well as sealants for windows and doors.



In the packaging industry, tackifiers are used in pressure-sensitive adhesives for tapes, labels, and stickers, and hot melt adhesives for carton sealing and case sealing. The automotive industry also uses tackifiers in adhesives for automotive interiors, such as carpeting and headliners, and in sealants for windshields and body panels.

Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Natural Tackifiers are Driving Market Growth

Technological advancements in the tackifiers market are also driving the growth of the market.New and innovative products are being developed to meet the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in various end-use industries.



For example, manufacturers are developing tackifiers with improved adhesive properties, such as higher initial tack, better wetting, and improved adhesion to low surface energy substrates.

Natural tackifiers are derived from trees and plants, making them a more sustainable and environment-friendly alternative to synthetic tackifiers.The growing demand for natural tackifiers is driving the growth of the tackifiers market.



Natural tackifiers are used in a variety of applications, including adhesives, sealants, and coatings. They are particularly popular in the cosmetics industry, where they are used in products such as lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

Major Challenges Faced by Tackifiers Market

The raw materials used to manufacture tackifiers, such as rosin and hydrocarbons, are subject to price volatility.The fluctuations in raw material prices can affect the profitability of manufacturers and make it difficult to price products competitively.



Tackifiers manufacturers need to have effective supply chain management strategies in place to mitigate the impact of raw material price volatility.

Tackifiers are often derived from petrochemicals, which raises concerns about their impact on the environment.The manufacturing process of tackifiers can also produce emissions and waste that can be harmful to the environment.



Manufacturers need to adopt sustainable practices and develop environment-friendly products to address the increasing concerns of consumers and regulators.

The tackifiers market is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers operating globally.The competition is particularly intense in the developed markets, where established players have a strong presence.



New entrants in the market need to develop innovative products and adopt aggressive marketing strategies to compete effectively with established players.

The tackifiers market is relatively niche, and many consumers and end-users may not be aware of the importance of tackifiers in enhancing the adhesive properties of materials. The lack of awareness can limit the demand for tackifiers and make it challenging for manufacturers to market their products effectively.

Recent Trends and Developments

There has been a growing demand for bio-based tackifiers in recent years, driven by increasing environmental concerns and the need to reduce carbon footprints.Manufacturers have been focusing on developing bio-based tackifiers that are derived from renewable resources such as vegetable oils and natural resins.



For instance, in 2021, the French specialty chemicals company, Arkema, launched a new range of bio-based tackifiers, Crayvallac Additives.

The tackifiers market has witnessed several technological advancements in recent years, particularly in the areas of production processes and product performance.Manufacturers have been investing in research and development to develop high-performance tackifiers that meet the specific requirements of end-users.



For instance, in 2020, the German specialty chemicals company, Evonik, introduced a new polyurethane dispersion, Tego Dispers 757 W, that provides excellent adhesion and wetting properties.

The tackifiers market has seen several collaborations and partnerships among manufacturers to leverage their strengths and enhance their product portfolio. In 2019, Eastman Chemical Company and Hexion Inc. announced a strategic collaboration to develop a new range of hydrocarbon tackifiers that provide improved adhesion properties for hot melt adhesives.

Many manufacturers have been expanding their presence in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America to tap into the growing demand for tackifiers in these regions. For instance, in 2021, the US-based specialty chemicals company, Ashland, announced the expansion of its production capacity for hydrocarbon tackifiers in its manufacturing plant in China.

Market Segmentation

Global Tackifiers Market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region.Based on type, the market is further divided into rosin resins, petroleum resins, and terpene resins.



Based on end-user, the market is further segmented into automotive, building & construction, packaging, footwear, non-wovens, and others. Based on region, the market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Kraton Corporation, Arkema Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lawter Inc., Neville Chemicals Company, Natrochem, Inc., TWC Group, and Teckrez Inc. are some of the key players in the Global Tackifiers Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Tackifiers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Tackifiers Market, By Type:

o Rosin Resins

o Petroleum Resins

o Terpene Resins

• Tackifiers Market, By End User:

o Automotive

o Building & Construction

o Packaging

o Footwear

o Non-Wovens

o Others

• Tackifiers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Tackifiers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

