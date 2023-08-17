Global Process Analytical Technology Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring ABB Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Emerson Electric Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PROCONEX & Schneider Electric SE

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Process Analytical Technology Market by Products & Services, Measurement, Technique, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Process Analytical Technology Market size was estimated at USD 3.88 billion in 2022, USD 4.44 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.02% to reach USD 11.89 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.
The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.
The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The Global Process Analytical Technology Market research report categorizes the market and provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the following sub-markets:
- Products & Services: Products (Analyzers, Samplers, and Sensors & Probes) and Services, with Products projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Measurement: At-Line Measurement, In-Line Measurement, Off-Line Measurement, and On-Line Measurement, with Off-Line Measurement projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Technique: Capillary Electrophoresis, Chromatography (Gas Chromatography (GC) Systems and Liquid Chromatography (LC) Systems), Particle Size Analysis, and Spectroscopy (Atomic Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry, and Molecular Spectroscopy), with Chromatography projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- End-User: Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, with Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Region: Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with a focus on various states in the US), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and more), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), with the Americas commanding the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Process Analytical Technology Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Process Analytical Technology Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Process Analytical Technology Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Process Analytical Technology Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Process Analytical Technology Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Process Analytical Technology Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Process Analytical Technology Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising need for manufacturing process efficiency leading to quality improvement
- Increasing government regulation for drug manufacturing and pharmaceutical production
- Growing technological advancement in analytical device
Restraints
- High deployment cost of process analytical technology
Opportunities
- Outsourcing to contract manufacturing organizations
- Growing adoption of analytical instruments in bioprocesses
Challenges
- Lack of skilled professionals
Competitive Portfolio
- Ab Sciex LLC by Danaher Corporation
- ABB Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Emerson Electric Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hovione
- Merck KGaA
- PROCONEX, INC.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sensum d.o.o.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- TEKTRONIX, INC.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
