Global PTFE Fabric Market Report 2023-2030: Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Process, Demand from Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PTFE Fabric Market by Type (Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Coated Fabric, PTFE Fibre-Made Fabric), Application (Construction, Filtration, Food) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PTFE Fabric Market size was estimated at USD 1.55 billion in 2022, USD 1.63 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:







The Global PTFE Fabric Market research report categorizes the market and provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the following sub-markets:

Type: Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Coated Fabric, and PTFE Fibre-Made Fabric, with PTFE Coated Fabric projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Application: Construction, Filtration, Food, and Medical, with Medical projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with a focus on various states in the US), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and more), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (Denmark, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and more), with the Asia-Pacific projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.







The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased demand from the automotive and aerospace sector

Growing awareness regarding benefits and advantages of using PTFE fabrics

Rising use of PTFE fabrics in medical sector

Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Opportunities

Technological advancements in manufacturing process of PTFE fabric

Demand from medicine device manufacturing companies

Challenges

Concerns associated with release of toxic fumes due to overheating

Competitive Portfolio:

3M Company

AGC Group

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

FIBERFLON GmbH & Co. KG

Gortef

Hubei Everflon Polymer CO., Ltd.

Jiangsu Aokai New Material

Jiangsu VEIK Technology Co., Ltd.

Om Industrial Fabrics

Saint-Gobain Corporation

Shandong Dongyue Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

Shandong Senrong New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shree Group

SHREE SHYAM CORPORATION

Solvay S.A.

Textile Technologies Europe Ltd.

Textiles Coated International (TCI)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, Inc.

TYMA CZ, s.r.o.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Yaxing Plastic Industry Co., Ltd



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26aufi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment