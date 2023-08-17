New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyglycerol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485364/?utm_source=GNW



Global Polyglycerol market is expected to grow impressively through 2028 owing to the growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. In 2022, total retail and food service sales reached USD 8.12 trillion for the first time in the United States.

Polyglycerol is a versatile and unique compound that has a range of potential applications in various industries.This compound is a polyether, which means it contains multiple ether groups in its chemical structure.



The most commonly used form of polyglycerol is polyglycerol polyricinoleate (PGPR), which is derived from glycerol and ricinoleic acid.Polyglycerol has a number of interesting properties that make it a desirable ingredient for use in a variety of applications.



One of the most notable properties of polyglycerol is its ability to act as an emulsifier.This means that it can help to mix together substances that would normally be immiscible, such as oil and water.



This makes polyglycerol an important ingredient in many food and cosmetic products. Micelles are small clusters of molecules that can form in certain conditions, such as in the presence of surfactants or in a certain temperature range. Polyglycerol can form micelles in water, which can be useful in certain applications, such as drug delivery. In these cases, the polyglycerol micelles can encapsulate drugs or other molecules, protecting them and helping them to be delivered more effectively to their target.

Polyglycerol is also a common ingredient in cosmetic and personal care products, where it is used as an emulsifier and a thickening agent.It can help to mix together oil and water-based ingredients in creams, lotions, and other products, creating a smooth and even texture.



Polyglycerol is also used as a moisturizer in some skincare products, as it can help to hydrate and soothe the skin.In the food industry, polyglycerol is commonly used as an emulsifier in chocolate and other confectionery products.



It helps to prevent chocolate from separating into its different components, such as cocoa solids and cocoa butter. Polyglycerol is also used as an emulsifier in margarine and other spreads, where it helps to mix together oil and water to create a spreadable consistency.

Polyglycerol is also biodegradable, which makes it an attractive ingredient for use in environment-friendly products. As a result, it is becoming increasingly popular in industries such as textiles, where it is used as a biodegradable surfactant.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyglycerol in the coming years.This is due to the spreading demand for cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical products in countries such as China and India.



North America and Europe are also expected to experience steady growth in the polyglycerol market, driven by the demand for natural and sustainable ingredients in a range of industries.Despite the many potential applications for polyglycerol, there are some challenges facing the market.



One of the main challenges is the high cost of producing polyglycerol. As a result, companies are constantly seeking ways to improve production processes and reduce costs.

Increasing Demand for Confectionery Products and Skin Care, Products is Driving Market Growth

The food industry is one of the largest consumers of polyglycerol, particularly in the confectionery and chocolate sectors.Polyglycerol is used as an emulsifier in these products, helping to keep the different components of chocolate and other confectionery products evenly mixed.



The increasing demand for chocolate and other confectionery products, particularly in developing countries, is expected to drive growth in the polyglycerol market in the coming years.

One of the main growth drivers for the polyglycerol market is the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.Polyglycerol is derived from natural sources such as glycerol and ricinoleic acid, which makes it an attractive ingredient for companies looking to produce more sustainable products.



As consumers become more environment conscious and seek out natural and organic products, the demand for polyglycerol is expected to continue to grow.

The cosmetic and personal care industry is another major market for polyglycerol.Polyglycerol is used as an emulsifier and a thickening agent in a range of skincare and haircare products.



The increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products has driven growth in the polyglycerol market in this sector. As consumers become more aware of the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients in skincare and haircare products, the demand for natural and sustainable ingredients such as polyglycerol is expected to continue to grow.

Technological Advancements and Use of Polyglycerol in Drug Delivery System is Driving Market Growth

The pharmaceutical industry is also a growing market for polyglycerol.Polyglycerol’s ability to form micelles in water makes it an attractive ingredient for drug delivery systems.



Polyglycerol can encapsulate drugs, protecting them and helping to deliver them more effectively to their target. As research into the use of polyglycerol in drug delivery continues, the market for this compound in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow.

Technological advancements in production processes have also been a major growth driver for the polyglycerol market.Innovations such as enzymatic synthesis have made it possible to produce polyglycerol more efficiently and cost-effectively.



This has helped to reduce the cost of producing polyglycerol and has made it more accessible to a wider range of industries.

Major Challenges Faced by Polyglycerol Market

One of the biggest challenges facing the polyglycerol market is the high cost of production.While polyglycerol is derived from natural sources such as glycerol and ricinoleic acid, the production process is complex and requires a significant amount of energy and resources.



This makes polyglycerol more expensive to produce than some other emulsifiers and thickeners, which could limit its adoption in certain industries.

Another challenge facing the polyglycerol market is limited awareness and understanding of the compound’s properties and benefits.Polyglycerol is a relatively new ingredient, and some companies may be hesitant to adopt it due to a lack of understanding of its potential uses and benefits.



In addition, there may be a lack of standardization in terms of labeling and regulation, which could lead to confusion among consumers.

The polyglycerol market also faces competition from other emulsifiers and thickeners such as lecithin, xanthan gum, and carrageenan.While polyglycerol has unique properties that make it an attractive ingredient for certain applications, other compounds may be more cost effective or easier to use.



Companies may also be hesitant to switch to polyglycerol if they have already invested in other emulsifiers and thickeners.

The production of polyglycerol requires a significant amount of energy and resources, which could have an impact on the environment.Companies are increasingly under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt more sustainable practices.



If polyglycerol is perceived as a less sustainable option compared to other ingredients, it could limit its adoption in certain industries.

Recent Trends and Developments

In the last three years, several companies have launched new products that incorporate polyglycerol as a key ingredient.For example, in 2020, DuPont launched a new emulsifier based on polyglycerol, which is designed to improve the texture and stability of dairy products.



Similarly, in 2021, Evonik launched a new polyglycerol-based emulsifier for use in the cosmetics industry, which is designed to improve the stability and texture of creams and lotions.

Polyglycerol has also seen increased use in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in drug delivery systems.In the last three years, there have been several studies published on the use of polyglycerol as a drug delivery system for various drugs, including cancer drugs and vaccines.



These studies have shown that polyglycerol-based drug delivery systems can improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, which could potentially lead to new treatments and therapies.

In the last three years, there have been several partnerships and collaborations between companies in the polyglycerol market.For example, in 2021, Stepan Company announced a partnership with Blue Ocean Innovative Solutions, a company specializing in sustainable solutions, to develop a new polyglycerol-based surfactant for use in personal care products.



Similarly, in 2020, DuPont announced a collaboration with APC, a company specializing in functional ingredients, to develop new polyglycerol-based emulsifiers for the food industry.

Market Segmentation

Global Polyglycerol Market is segmented based on Type, End User, and region.Based on Type, the market is categorized into polyglycerol polyricinoleate, polyglycerol esters, polyglycerol sebacate, and others.



Based on end users, the market is segmented into food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

Merck KGaA, Royal DSM N.V., Oleon NV, Croda International plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Novel Chem, Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd, Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd., Spiga Nord S.p.A, and Spell Organics Limited are some of the key players in the Global Polyglycerol Market.



• Polyglycerol Market, By Type:

o Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate

o Polyglycerol Esters

o Polyglycerol Sebacate

o Others

• Polyglycerol Market, By End User:

o Food and Beverages

o Cosmetics

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Polyglycerol Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



