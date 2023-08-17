New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Persulfates Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485363/?utm_source=GNW



Global Persulfates market is expected to grow impressively through 2028 owing to the growing demand from various end-use industries. In 2020, the revenue of consumer electronics in China amounted to over USD 145 billion, an increase of more than 20 billion since the previous year.

Persulfates are a type of inorganic salt that contains the persulfate anion (S2O8^2-).They are soluble in water and are often sold as a white crystalline powder.



The persulfate anion is a powerful oxidizing agent, and persulfates are often used in industrial processes that require strong oxidizing agents.Persulfates can be divided into three main types: potassium persulfate (K2S2O8), ammonium persulfate ((NH4)2S2O8), and sodium persulfate (Na2S2O8).



These three types have slightly different properties, but they are all used for similar purposes.Persulfates are a family of chemical compounds that are commonly used in various industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.



They are known for their powerful oxidizing properties and are often used as oxidizing agents in many chemical reactions.

Persulfates are powerful oxidizing agents that have a wide range of applications across many industries.They are useful compounds, but they can also be dangerous if not handled properly.



It is important to understand the properties, uses, and safety considerations of persulfates before working with them. With proper precautions, persulfates can be used safely and effectively in many industrial processes.

The persulfate market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by increasing demand from various industries, including electronics, water treatment, and cosmetics.Persulfates are a family of chemical compounds that are widely used as oxidizing agents in many chemical reactions.



Persulfates are widely used in the electronics industry as etching agents for printed circuit boards.With the growing demand for electronic devices, the demand for persulfates is also increasing.



Persulfates are used in water treatment processes to remove impurities and make water safe for use in various industries. The growing demand for clean water is driving the demand for persulfates in the water treatment industry.

The persulfates market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from various industries. The rise in the use of persulfates in the cosmetics industry is expected to be a significant growth driver, as the demand for hair coloring and styling products is expected to continue growing.

The Persulfates market is a growing market with significant potential for growth in the coming years.The increasing demand from various industries, including electronics, water treatment, and cosmetics, is driving the growth of the market.



With the rise in the use of persulfates in the cosmetics industry, the market is expected to continue growing in the future. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest market for persulfates, but North America and Europe are also expected to see steady growth.

The Persulfates market is a growing market, but it faces some challenges that may hinder its growth.Environmental concerns, increasing competition, health concerns, and supply chain disruptions are some of the challenges faced by the market.



However, the market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from various industries.To overcome these challenges, companies operating in the persulfates market need to focus on innovation, sustainability, and diversification of their product portfolios.



Additionally, they need to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and invest in risk management strategies to mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions.

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment and Electronics is Driving Market Growth

The electronics industry is one of the major end-users of persulfates.Persulfates are widely used as etching agents for printed circuit boards, which are used in electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.



With the growing demand for electronic devices, the demand for persulfates is also increasing. The increasing use of advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence is also driving the demand for persulfates in the electronics industry.

Persulfates are used in water treatment processes to remove impurities and make water safe for use in various industries.The growing demand for clean water is driving the demand for persulfates in the water treatment industry.



With the increasing global population and industrialization, the demand for clean water is expected to continue growing, which is expected to further drive the growth of the persulfates market.

Increasing Demand from Various Other Industries is Driving Market Growth

Persulfates are also used in other industries, such as textiles, plastics, and paper.In the textile industry, persulfates are used as bleaching agents for fabrics.



In the plastics industry, they are used as initiators for the polymerization of monomers.In the paper industry, they are used as oxidizing agents for pulp bleaching.



The increasing demand from these industries is driving the growth of the persulfates market.

Persulfates are used in hair dyes and bleaches.With the increasing popularity of hair coloring and styling products, the demand for persulfates in the cosmetics industry is also increasing.



The rise in disposable income and changing lifestyles have led to an increase in the use of hair coloring and styling products, which is driving the growth of the persulfates market in the cosmetics industry.

Major Challenges Faced by Persulfates Market

Persulfates are considered to be harmful to the environment, as they can cause air pollution and contribute to the formation of acid rain.The production and use of persulfates can lead to the release of sulfuric acid and other harmful gases into the atmosphere.



These environmental concerns have led to increased regulation and scrutiny of the use of persulfates in various industries, which may hinder the growth of the persulfates market.

The persulfates market is highly competitive, with many players operating in the market.The increasing competition has led to price wars, which may negatively impact the growth of the market.



Additionally, new entrants into the market may disrupt the market and challenge the market share of established players.

Persulfates can cause health problems such as skin irritation, respiratory problems, and eye damage.This has led to increased regulation of the use of persulfates in the cosmetics industry.



The use of persulfates in hair dyes and bleaches has also been linked to an increased risk of cancer. These health concerns may lead to a decline in demand for persulfates in the cosmetics industry, which may hinder the growth of the market.

Recent Trends and Developments

The persulfates market has been increasingly focused on sustainable production practices in the last few years.This has been driven by increasing environmental concerns and the need to reduce the carbon footprint of the industry.



Several companies have been adopting sustainable production practices, such as using renewable energy sources and implementing waste reduction measures.

Several companies in the persulfates market have been launching new products to meet the growing demand from various end-use industries.For instance, in 2020, PeroxyChem launched its new FMC persulfate product line for the electronics industry.



The product line includes high-purity ammonium and potassium persulfates that are specifically designed for etching and cleaning printed circuit boards.

The persulfates market has seen several merger and acquisition activities in the last few years.In 2020, PeroxyChem was acquired by Evonik Industries, a global specialty chemicals company.



This acquisition enabled Evonik to expand its product portfolio in the specialty chemicals market, including persulfates.

The water treatment industry has been one of the major end-use industries driving the growth of the persulfates market in the last few years.The increasing demand for clean water, driven by population growth and industrialization, has led to a surge in the use of persulfates in water treatment processes.



Several companies have been expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand from the water treatment industry.

Market Segmentation

Global Persulfates Market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into ammonium persulfate, sodium persulfate, potassium persulfate, and magnesium persulfate.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into polymers, electronics, cosmetics & personal care, pulp paper & textiles, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Adeka Corporation, Merck KGaA, Lanxess AG, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Vitracoat, Inc.., ASV Multichemie Private Limited, GMM Coatings Private Limited, IKV Tribology Ltd. are some of the key players of the Global Persulfates market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Persulfates market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Persulfates Market, By Type:

o Ammonium Persulfate

o Sodium Persulfate

o Potassium Persulfate

o Magnesium Persulfate

• Persulfates Market, By End User:

o Polymers

o Electronics

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Pulp Paper & Textiles

o Others

• Persulfates Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Persulfates market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________