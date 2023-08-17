Reshaping Retail and Apparel with Generative AI

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail and Apparel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the transformative potential of generative AI in the retail and apparel sectors, outlining its use cases, threats, and opportunities.

Unleashing the Power of Generative AI in Retail and Apparel:

Generative AI is set to revolutionize the retail and apparel industries through applications like personalization, customer service enhancement, design, and fraud detection. This report delves into the potential short, mid, and long-term impacts of generative AI on the retail and apparel sectors.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Generative AI will reshape stock management and product design through enhanced agility

Younger consumers are more likely to engage with chatbots for online shopping inquiries

The potential of AI to fuel the next industrial revolution has been a dream of humanity for centuries

Scope of the Report:

The report examines the potential impact of generative AI on the retail and apparel sectors, offering insights into its various applications and implications. It provides valuable information for businesses and individuals looking to leverage generative AI in the retail and apparel industries. By understanding the risks, limitations, and use cases, companies can make informed decisions about adopting this technology.

The report covers a range of key topics, including an executive summary, overview of generative AI, use cases in the retail sector, risks and limitations, and consumer data.

Companies Mentioned:

The report highlights various companies operating in the retail and apparel sectors, including:

Amazon

Bard AI

Best Buy

Carrefour

Facebook

Google

Google Brain

H&M

IKEA

Instacart

Instagram

Kering

Klarna

Marks & Spencer

Meta AI

Midjourney

Netflix

Next

Nightcafe

OpenAI

Sephora

Sflana Group

Shopify

Spotify

Target

Twitter

Zalando

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdg8hp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.