MetLife Pet Insurance Named “Pet Insurance Of The Year” For Second Straight Year By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that MetLife Pet Insurance has garnered the “Pet Insurance Of The Year” award for the second consecutive year.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

The Pet Innovation Awards is recognizing MetLife Pet Insurance for its enhanced design, customizable coverage and many value adds, including comprehensive coverage that is inclusive and flexible. Enrollment is also easy with MetLife’s three-step process.

To ensure as many pets as possible have access to coverage, MetLife offers protection for all stages of a pet’s life with no breed exclusions or upper age limits. Their plans offer robust annual benefit amount options, chronic care coverage and no lifetime or per-incident limits. Coverage includes exam fees, diagnostics and prescription medications.

“We are excited to be selected as the winner of the ‘Pet Insurance of the Year’ award. Our pets are important members of our families, and we are dedicated to providing pet parents with the resources they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “We are focused on providing personalized and comprehensive coverage that offers financial protection to pet parents in their moments of need as well as ongoing support for instilling confidence for pets’ day-to-day care.”

MetLife also offers a MetLife Pet mobile app which serves as a pet health and wellness ecosystem that is easy to use, convenient, and personalized. Key features include policy management, pet health record keeping, the ability to submit and track claims, locate nearby pet services, and access to 24/7 vet chat and personalized articles.

“MetLife Pet Insurance really has it all. We’re pleased to be able to honor them for the second year in a row with the ‘Pet Insurance of the Year’ award. MetLife Pet Insurance helps take the worry out of covering the cost of unexpected vet visits so pet parents can focus on what matters most, their furry family members,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “It's apparent MetLife knows that pets are family and their product takes down barriers, helping all pet parents take the worry out of covering the cost of unexpected visits to the vet. Now more than ever, pets are playing an incredibly significant role in our lives, so it’s vital that we keep them safe and healthy.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC

Coverage issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company (“MetGen”), a Rhode Island insurance company, headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, and Independence American Insurance Company (“IAIC”), a Delaware insurance company, headquartered at 11333 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85454. Coverage subject to restrictions, exclusions and limitations and application is subject to underwriting. See policy or contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”) for details. MetLife Pet is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois). For more information visit: https://www.metlifepetinsurance.com .

