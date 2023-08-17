HPQ Silicon Publishes New Corporate Video Featuring Walkthrough Footage of its GEN3 QRR PUREVAP™ Pilot Plant

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQB: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering processes for silica and silicon material production, is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate video.



Narrated by HPQ CEO and President Bernard Tourillon, the new video offers an engaging overview of HPQ's initiatives. Targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, the focus is on the green, low-cost production of High Purity Silicon, fumed silica, and an autonomous pressurized hydrogen delivery system.

In the video, shareholders and those interested in the HPQ story are provided with an exclusive look at HPQ's proprietary GEN3 QRR Pilot Plant, currently under testing in Montreal.

Mr. Tourillon not only explains the company's approach to modernizing the industrial material landscape but also gives a detailed walkthrough of the pilot plant.

This insightful video illustrates HPQ’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, unveiling the exciting future of industrial materials. It's a must-see for those passionate about technology and the environment, capturing HPQ's unique role in the industry.

The video is now live and can be viewed by following the link provided below:

LINK TO THE VIDEO





About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietary PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.

Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.

Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietary FUMED SILICA REACTOR being developed by PyroGenesis.

Developing a small and compact process for the on-demand production of hydrogen via hydrolysis of Silicon and other materials.

Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietary PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) being developed by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Patrick Levasseur, Director Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239

Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

