NP Digital Expands Local Expertise in Latin America with Office Opening in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, is advancing its Latin American presence with a Mexico office to deliver local expertise backed by established marketing processes and technologies. Mariana Miranda joins the senior leadership team as Managing Director tasked with delivering custom solutions to aid Mexican brands in digital transformation and expansion.



Miranda reports directly to Javier Hidalgo, Latinamerican managing director, to create solutions synergies throughout the region. Miranda has a long history of digital marketing leadership in Mexico and Latin America, bringing more than 18 years of experience in driving revenue and growth from cross-media strategies, innovation, and digital integration. In her most recent role as CEO México & Managing Director, LATAM for Wavemaker, she was responsible for internally transmitting a permeable vision to all areas of the business. She has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Netflix, Hasbro, Tiffany, Paramount, Mazda, Total Energies, and AXA, among others.

“Mariana has a proven track record of omnichannel performance marketing leadership. She is uniquely skilled at developing deep relationships with clients and driving revenue from strategies under her guidance,” said Javier Hidalgo, Managing Director of NP Digital LATAM. “We welcome Mariana to the growing global team of directors and look forward to her vision unfolding.”

Miranda possesses an entrepreneurial spirit and is energized by breaking through barriers and tackling challenges head-on. Building off her extensive background at companies like JCDecaux and Havas Media Group, Miranda will further develop an omnichannel model that meets the needs of Mexican brands at various stages of their digital transformation. Miranda’s end-to-end approach integrates earned and paid media to drive performance toward business objectives.

The office in Mexico bolsters the agency’s presence in Latin America, which already includes Colombia, Chile, and Brazil, with additional regional offices and local expertise coming soon.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 17 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com

