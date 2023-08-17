The Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada Research Centre celebrates half a century of existence

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For fifty years, scientific breakthroughs at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada’s Research Centre have turned dreams into reality: transforming new knowledge into new approaches for diagnosing, treating and curing pediatric musculoskeletal diseases. In the study of congenital bone diseases, the Centre's history has an abundance of success. Since its opening in 1973, research at the centre has led to the development of standards of care for three pediatric metabolic bone diseases:



X-linked hypophosphatemia, the most common form of hereditary rickets;

Vitamin D hydroxylation deficiency rickets type 1A (VDDR1A): mapping of the VDDR1A disease gene has led to its cloning, the development of a preclinical animal model and hormone replacement therapy;

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (or brittle bone disease): the groundbreaking studies of Dr. Francis Glorieux, OC, MD, on adapting bisphosphonates to help children with brittle bones are among the outstanding examples of knowledge transfer.



"The discoveries made here have become the global standard of care, and our research center is still involved in the continuous improvement of these treatments. In Montreal, there has always been a critical mass of research on mineralized tissue (bone and teeth); our city is unique in what it develops because there are two faculties of medicine and two faculties of dentistry. So research into mineralized tissue has always been a strength in Quebec," explains Professor René St-Arnaud, PhD, Director of the Research Center.

In 1973, following the integration of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada into the Quebec health care network, Shriners Children’s management, with the approval of the provincial government, created the first Research Centre within its hospital network. They have continuously supported the activities of the Montreal center. Thanks to this stable financial support, the Research Centre (formerly known as the Genetics Unit) has contributed to Quebec's exchange of knowledge ever since.

Affiliated with McGill University, the Centre's researchers and physicians are dedicated to excellence and innovation using an integrated approach to scientific research, including basic, translational and clinical research. McGill University's excellent reputation and the Centre's scientific successes have attracted world-renowned researchers, who in turn attract students from all over the world to further their training at master’s, doctoral and post-doctoral levels.

"Research is one of the pillars of our mission. It drives teaching and care. It leads to the best possible treatments. From the very beginning, our researchers have had a single goal: to improve the quality of life of children suffering from bone diseases and rare illnesses. Research is a long process. However, some families are well aware of the impact of these fifty years of research: Some parents with a genetic disease see the immense progress made in their own children's treatment. They are also impressed and delighted by the reduction in pain and recovery time. This first generation is also proud to have contributed to today's treatments by participating in research," says Jacques Boissonneault, Hospital Administrator.

The Shriners Hospital for Children - Canada Research Centre is constantly developing new ways to care for children. Thanks to the dedication of its researchers, international collaborations and the use of cutting-edge technologies, the team pursues its mission by focusing on:

Genetic causes of metabolic bone disease, including the identification of genetic mutations that lead to bone disease;

Identification of targets and development of treatments for bone regenerative medicine to eventually enable bones to repair themselves more rapidly;

Clinical and applied pediatric orthopaedic research, including research into movement analysis to improve and develop the diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases.

Nursing research, including the use of virtual reality to manage procedural pain and anxiety.

To mark this 50th anniversary at Shriners Hospital for Children – Canada, Dr. St-Arnaud hosted a scientific seminar yesterday featuring a number of prestigious speakers.

