Full Slate Of Winners Representing Excellence In The Pet Industry Announced In 2023 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced the winners of their fifth annual program. These winners stand out as the best of the best in the multi-billion dollar pet industry.

“The winners of the 2023 program are truly at the forefront of innovation as they work to revolutionize and strengthen an industry that revolves around beloved members of our family - our pets. From the food we feed them to the way we bathe them to technology that makes them live longer, better lives, pet parents are becoming more discerning with the products and services they buy,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “It’s the drive for top quality and the creativity of innovation that we look for in our award winners. This years’ class represents a whole new level of ingenuity and we couldn’t be more pleased to recognize them for their hard work.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

The 2023 award winners are:

Apparel

Accessory Product of the Year: Cuddle Clones

Pet Farewell & Memorial Product of the Year: Sweet Goodbye

Collars, Leashes, Harnesses

Harness Product of the Year: Joyride Harness

Grooming & Cleaning

Grooming Spray Product of the Year: smith&burton

Nail Clippers Product of the Year: KlipTrio

Food & Treat

Bird Food Product of the Year: Lafeber

Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Solid Gold

Dog Biscuit of the Year: Portland Pet Food Company

Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Tucker’s

Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Badlands Ranch

Dog Treat Alternative Product of the Year: Vital Essentials

Dog Treat Product of the Year: Barkworthies

Health Focused Dog Treat of the year: Paw Power Nutrition

Upcycled Dog Treat of the Year: Phelps Pet Products

Jerky-style Dog Treat of the Year: HappyTails Canine Wellness

Dog Dental Treat Product of the Year: Pets Best Life

Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year: Snif-Snax

Rawhide Alternative Product of the Year: Natural Farm

Health

Cat Digestive Product of the Year: Zesty Paws

Dog CBD product of the Year: VetCS

Dog Hip & Joint Product of the Year: Paw CBD

Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year: alchemypet

Overall Cat Health Product of the Year: Bexacat™

Overall Dog Heatlh Product of the Year: Bailey’s CBD

Overall Dog Senior Health Product of the Year: Muffin's Halo

Overall Healthcare Product of the year: One Health Group

Housing

Fencing Product of the Year: Kavee

Litter

Cleaners & Deodorizers Product of the Year: QAIS-air-04, QAIS Sunstar

Litter Mats of the Year: POOPOUT

Waste Innovation of the Year: ALZOO

Services

Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance

Pet App of the Year: Vetster

Storefront Retailer of the Year: NorthPoint Pets & Company

Pet Care Solution for the Year: AI FOR PET

Toys

Chew Toy Product of the Year: BetterBone

Fetch Toy Product of the Year: N-Gage

Play Object Product of the Year: Lambwolf Collective

Training

Sport Training Product of the Year: FitPaws

Training Aid Product of the Year: PawzNDogz

Leadership

Pet Company of the Year: W.F. Young

Pet DTC Company of the Year: Kavee

Pet Start Up of the Year: BetterVet

Pet Solution of the Year: Petfolk

Pet Food Solution of the Year: GO! SOLUTIONS®, Petcurean

Pet Technology Company of the Year: Med Dimensions

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.447