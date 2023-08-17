Electrify Expo’s New York Weekend Sees New Product Reveals and Nearly 20,000 Demo Rides

Electrify Expo’s stop in Long Island, NY was the first public debut in the US for the all-new Volvo EX30 SUV



The Ford Thrill Zone was back with professional driver Collete Davis turning up the heat in the Mustang Mach-E® 1400

Nearly 20,000 demos of BMW, Tesla, VW, Lexus, Toyota, Kia, Ryvid, Bosch e-bikes and more took place over the two day festival

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo, North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, continued its East Coast tour moving to Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum where the world’s leading EV brands showcased their latest and greatest electric technology. From leading OEMs to innovators in electric mobility, nearly 20,000 test rides of the most exciting vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more took place over the weekend.

The Volvo EX30 was a big draw, as it was the first time the US public was able to see the vehicle up close and personal. In addition, the much-anticipated Kia EV9 with third row seating for up to seven passengers was on display. Ford was also back with the Thrill Zone with professional driver Collete Davis demonstrating the Mustang Mach-E® 1400, with a one-of-a-kind 1400 horsepower prototype.

“New York is not only incentivizing people to switch to EVs, but also investing in the charging infrastructure to ensure the transition is a smooth one,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “There has never been a better time for New Yorkers to get in an EV and experience firsthand what the technology can do - and that’s exactly what thousands of people had the opportunity to do last weekend in a no pressure, fun atmosphere. We’re headed back to the West Coast next month to Seattle - they’re outpacing most of the nation in EV adoption and we are excited to bring the best EVs right to their backyard!”

Electrify Expo’s next stop will be September 9-10 in Seattle at Marymoor Park. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.electrifyexpo.com/attend.

