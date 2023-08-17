Global Esports Market Size Envisioned at USD 6.802 Billion by 2030, increasing a CAGR of 21.11% | Gaming Revolution

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Esports Market By Revenue Resource (Media Rights, Game Publisher Fee, Sponsorship, Digital Advertisement, Tickets, And Merchandise), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Esports Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6.802 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Esports? How big is the Esports Industry?

Esports Report Coverage & Overview:

The upward trajectory of live game streaming, investments in the gaming sector, increasing viewership, ticket sales, heightened engagement, and the demand for robust league tournament infrastructure collectively drive the growth of the esports market. This market is capitalizing on expanding revenue avenues due to heightened involvement from gamers, organizers, influencers, and game developers. The allure of substantial international prize money and the potential for significant earnings have transformed eSports into a professional career pathway for young individuals. Furthermore, academic institutions are now introducing specialized programs aimed at nurturing gaming skills among students.

Global Esports Market: Growth Dynamics

The surge in user engagement and expanded audience reach has propelled the global esports market forward. The increasing fascination with live-streamed gaming content has prompted developers to create more captivating games. The growing infrastructure for league tournaments is a dominant force in the market, as the rising popularity of such tournaments encourages investments in advanced esports infrastructure to enhance user experiences. This investment potential within the sector has attracted professional investors aiming to secure future profits.

Numerous developed countries are experiencing notable advancements in gaming technology . Coupled with easy access to technology and widespread smartphone usage, entertainment preferences are gradually shifting. The outbreak of Covid-19 has further accelerated the global esports market and shifted people's preferences towards live-streaming games during periods of lockdown. This period has witnessed a significant surge in industry statistics.

Report Scope

Esports Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global esports market is segmented based on streaming type, revenue sources, gaming genre, and regions.

When live streaming and video-on-demand are considered separately as types of streaming, the industry can be broken down into two distinct subcategories. During the time under consideration, it is projected that the live-streaming market will maintain a preeminent position. The demand for live electronic sports events is expected to increase as a result of the growing focus placed on fan engagement. In addition, the rise in the number of people using smartphones is likely to increase people's desire to watch live competitions in electronic sports. During the same time period, it is anticipated that the video-on-demand market would go through a phase of significant expansion. This is due to the rising demand for entertainment that can be enjoyed in the comfort of one's own home. The video-on-demand sector of the electronic sports industry is well positioned for major growth as a result of the rising audience for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, which provide access to games at any time of the day or night.

Regarding revenue sources, the market is categorized into sponsorship, ticketing & merchandising, advertising, publisher fees, and media rights. The sponsorship segment is vigorously competing for a share in the global esports market. It offers brands the opportunity to connect with audiences through both offline and online channels within the global esports arena. Esteemed brands have partnered with and sponsored esports teams and leagues, proving such collaborations to be astute investments that capture market share and bolster brand awareness among the audience. This sponsorship landscape has unveiled a new realm of investment possibilities within the esports industry.

Media rights hold a significant portion of the market share and are projected to exhibit robust growth at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). With advanced communication technology, fans can access live-streamed esports events from around the world. Media organizations make substantial investments to secure exclusive rights for broadcasting live-streamed esports games.

While ticketing and merchandising contribute a smaller portion to the global esports market, this sector has been affected due to the prevalence of live streaming. Unlike other segments within the esports industry, the ticketing sector hasn't flourished as much, primarily due to the availability of live streaming options.

The global Esports market is segmented as follows:

By Types of Streaming

Live

Video-on-demand

By Revenue Resource

Media Rights

Game Publisher Fee

Sponsorship

Digital Advertisement

Tickets

Merchandise

By Gaming Genre

Real-time strategy games

First person shooter games

Fighting games

Multiplayer online battle arena games

Mass multiplayer online role-playing games

and others

Competitive Landscape

Many of the most important market participants have stellar track records in the development of intellectual esports games like World of Warcraft, FIFA, Starcraft, and Candy Crush Saga, amongst others. The international esports business is highly competitive, and there have been a number of mergers and acquisitions over the past few years. Tencent Holdings Limited was recognised as a leader in the esports market and has made significant investments in a variety of businesses, including Epic Games, Inc., Kakao Corp., and Overwatch League.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Esports market include -

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts (EA)

Tencent Holdings

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Ubisoft

Take-Two Interactive

Team Liquid

Cloud9

Fnatic

Complexity Gaming

Gameloft SE

NVIDIA Corporation

Nintendo of America IncG2 Esports

Natus Vincere (Na'Vi)

FaZe Clan

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG)

Immortals Gaming Club

Envy Gaming

Gen.G Esports

T1 Entertainment & Sports

Virtus.pro

Regional Analysis:

North America boasts a significant market share, led by the United States, which holds the dominant position. The presence of several franchised leagues established within the US has been instrumental in fostering the growth of the esports industry, and the market is poised for expedited expansion in the upcoming years.

The burgeoning gaming landscape in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to assert its dominance over the global esports market in the near future. China's official recognition of esports games as a sport has sparked a widespread interest in the industry, leading to significant momentum. Numerous companies in China are actively recruiting professionals to fuel the development of esports within the nation. Meanwhile, South Korea has gained prominence for its esports games and has provided a robust infrastructure for developers to nurture the esports industry. Collaborations between South Korea and various esports companies have been instrumental in propelling the industry within the region. Notably, SK Telecom Co. Ltd's partnership with Comcast Corporation stands as a prime example of such collaborative efforts to develop the esports sector.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to demonstrate the most robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, and India are expected to witness substantial demand due to the rapid adoption of digital platforms for sports-related entertainment. Similarly, South Korea presents an attractive opportunity for market players to expand their operations, driven by the increasing number of gaming enthusiasts. The expansive potential within the gaming and entertainment industry across the Asia Pacific region has led to a surge in demand for electronic sports.

In Europe, the presence of a thriving sports market sets the stage for promising expansion opportunities for electronic sports platform providers. A multitude of fans are seeking new gaming platforms, while numerous stakeholders are making significant investments in this sector across Europe due to the burgeoning gaming audience and favorable returns on investment.

With a significant population keen on sports, South America is projected to experience market expansion. This trend has prompted various brands and sports companies to invest in South American countries, such as Cooler Master and Logitech collaborating with sports organizations in Argentina. These strategic initiatives are poised to propel market growth within the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, Syracuse University, situated in the United States, unveiled its plans to introduce a novel degree program centered around electronic sports. The university's aspiration in creating this program is to establish higher benchmarks of excellence for emerging practices and technologies within the field.

In April 2021, Gameloft formed a partnership with ESL Gaming, a German company specializing in electronic sports production and organization. The primary objective of this collaboration was to enhance the sponsorship solutions for mobile electronic sports.

