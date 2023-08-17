CR3 American Exteriors Announces Franchise Partnership with Renowned Franchise Expert John Hewitt



CR3 American Exteriors is developing the future of roofing, home exteriors, and remodeling. Every contractor seeks financial independence and long-term security for their families. Exterior remodeling franchise opportunities provide a path to that success by consolidating small roofing and exterior companies into a single powerful brand, CR3, that has more buying power and greater marketing opportunities to build a franchise brand in a market niche that needs consolidation. To that end, John Hewitt, renowned franchise expert, is lending his expertise to the brand, bringing another level of experience and growth systems to the company. CR3 is launching a rapidly expanding franchise opportunity that provides superlative management skills to help mom and pop contractors take advantage of systems to maintain higher profit margins, such as personnel development, technology and software training, financial management and business strategy, operations, and marketing consulting and collateral, that fill in the gaps that hold small businesses back from achieving the success they strive for.



Hewitt brings to CR3 55 years of franchising experience, having founded Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Liberty Tax. During his tenure at these franchise organizations Hewitt grew both of them to two of the top 100 retail chains in the United States. His talent in developing systems, finding the right franchisees, creating innovative and effective marketing programs and operational expertise has made Hewitt a sought-after mentor, leader, and advisor to many emerging franchise companies.



“John has been a tremendous resource for CR3. His creative and analytical way of thinking leaves you wondering ‘Why didn’t I think of that,’ said Carnie Fryfogle, CEO of CR3. “In today’s business environment contractors need to find their differentiators and take advantage of them to be competitive and unite entrepreneurs under a single powerful brand. John is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to building brands.”



“Consolidation of small businesses has been trending for many years. Drugstores, hardware stores, even dental practices have found overwhelming success by consolidating. CR3 is on a path to becoming a nationwide roofing and exterior remodeling company and being first to market with the concept. The ability to buy in quantity and then distribute to participating franchisees will save time and money, but it will also eliminate purchasing mistakes and unused inventory. A franchise for this industry is perfect for the business model in that there is centralization for many needs, but there is also decentralization which gives the franchisees controlled flexibility,” states Hewitt.



CR3 is a member of the Loyalty Brands franchise consortium, which also gives the company access to other franchise executives to share ideas, talk strategy and be collaborative and provides a different level of support not found in many franchise organizations. For more information about CR3 and the franchise opportunity contact: cr3franchise.com.



About CR3 American Exteriors:

CR3 American Exteriors is a leading provider of roofing, home exteriors, and remodeling services.



About John Hewitt:

John Hewitt is a renowned franchise expert with over 55 years of experience in the industry. As the founder of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service and Liberty Tax, Hewitt has a proven track record of success in growing franchise organizations. His expertise in developing systems, finding the right franchisees, and creating effective marketing programs has made him a sought-after consultant in the franchising world.



August 17, 2023



