Fixed and Mobile C-arms Global Market Insights and Outlook 2023-2030: Orthopedics Applications Dominate Revenue, Neurosurgery and Cardiovascular Surge with Rapid Growth

The global fixed and mobile C-arms market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with an anticipated market size of USD 3.97 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. This trajectory is powered by a combination of constant technological advancements in C-arm technology and the escalating number of surgical procedures. Additionally, the aging population's susceptibility to chronic disorders contributes to this growth.

Innovations in C-arm Technology: Transforming Surgical Outcomes

The evolution of C-arm technology has been remarkable, with the emergence of mobile and mini C-arms. These advancements grant surgeons mobility and enhanced image quality, facilitating real-time tracking of surgery progress and instantaneous identification of areas for improvement. This results in superior treatment outcomes, faster patient recovery, and reduced need for follow-up operations. The integration of Flat Panel Detectors (FPD) in C-arms has further contributed to this progress by reducing radiation doses.

A Surge in Surgical Procedures and Chronic Diseases

The escalating prevalence and awareness of chronic conditions like neurological disorders, orthopedics, and cardiovascular diseases, which often necessitate surgical interventions, are pivotal drivers of market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, more susceptible to chronic ailments, coupled with a preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques, is expected to bolster this growth. Patients' increased awareness of advanced medical solutions also contributes to this trend.

Strategies Fueling Market Expansion

Prominent players in the market are adopting diverse strategies such as acquisitions, funding, and product development to expand their product portfolios and manufacturing capabilities. An illustrative example is the collaboration between Carestream Health and Ziehm Imaging in April 2021, resulting in the introduction of the Ziehm Vision RFD C-arm. This product offering is poised to augment Carestream's mobile and fluoroscopic solutions, benefiting healthcare providers globally.

Key Insights from the Market Report

Type Dynamics: In 2022, the fixed C-arm segment held the lion's share of revenue at 53.6%. The mobile C-arm segment is projected to experience a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period and is further divided into full-size and mini C-arms.

In 2022, the fixed C-arm segment held the lion's share of revenue at 53.6%. The mobile C-arm segment is projected to experience a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period and is further divided into full-size and mini C-arms. Application Insights: The orthopedics and trauma segment secured the largest revenue share of over 22.7% in 2022. Meanwhile, neurosurgery and cardiovascular segments are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR due to increased occurrences of these surgical procedures.

The orthopedics and trauma segment secured the largest revenue share of over 22.7% in 2022. Meanwhile, neurosurgery and cardiovascular segments are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR due to increased occurrences of these surgical procedures. Regional Dominance: North America dominated the market, accounting for a substantial revenue share of 38.3% in 2022.

North America dominated the market, accounting for a substantial revenue share of 38.3% in 2022. Emerging Markets: The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The demand for enhanced imaging devices is driving this growth.

Empowering Precision Surgery Through C-arm Innovation

As the global fixed and mobile C-arms market continues to expand, it plays a pivotal role in the medical realm by enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes. Constant technological breakthroughs, coupled with a growing focus on addressing chronic diseases and the needs of the aging population, position C-arms as vital tools in the healthcare arsenal. With dynamic strategies shaping the industry landscape, the journey toward revolutionizing medical imaging and surgical interventions is poised for an exciting future.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

