iCoreConnect Announces Launch of iCoreClaims, an Insurance Revenue Cycle Management Solution





iCoreConnect expands its cloud-based healthcare software platform to 16 solutions



OCOEE, FL, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) (“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the launch of iCoreClaims, an insurance Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, stated, “It was clear to us that dental practices across the country were struggling with RCM, and this became more apparent post-COVID in an extremely tight labor market. iCoreClaims streamlines the insurance revenue cycle for customers by managing it from start to finish, from the initial insurance verification to posting of payments, to delivering a consistent, reliable, and accurate revenue cycle. Our daily interaction and engagement with dentists and practice managers provides us with a deep understanding of the challenges they face to optimize cash flow for their practices and the need for reliable solutions utilizing the latest technology. Thus, our technology and solutions enable our customers to maximize their profits.”

iCoreClaims insurance RCM features include:

Dental claim submission

Post payments (ERA, checks & EFT)

Adjustments as necessary

Immediate response to denials

Resubmission when necessary

Insurance AR management

Provides additional information as needed

Submit requested pre-authorizations

McDermott concluded, “The iCoreConnect enterprise platform of products is designed to effectively and efficiently solve the most challenging, complex, and tedious front- and back-office issues. We are highly encouraged by the continual growth of the Company, our customer base and our many partnerships with state dental and medical associations.”

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market-leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s revenue and annualized recurring revenue estimates for 2023, the Company’s ability to grow opportunities within ePrescription and insurance verification, and the Company's ability to continue to expand its reach into medical customers. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

iCoreConnect

IR@iCoreConnect.com

888.810.7706, Option 6