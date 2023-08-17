New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Abdominal Pads Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485357/?utm_source=GNW



Abdominal Pads Market will see impressive growth during the forecast period of 2024-2028, thanks to the increasing demand for effective wound care products globally.



Abdominal pads are a type of medical dressing that is used to cover and protect abdominal wounds. These pads are highly absorbent and are designed to provide a barrier against bacteria and other harmful pathogens.



Abdominal pads are used for a wide range of wounds, including surgical incisions, lacerations, and abrasions.They are also used for wounds that are prone to heavy bleeding, such as wounds caused by trauma or accidents.



The pads are designed to absorb the fluid and help prevent infection while also providing a cushioning effect that protects the wound from further damage.



One of the benefits of using abdominal pads is that they can be easily changed and replaced as needed.This allows for continuous monitoring of the wound and ensures that it is clean and protected.



These pads also help promote healing by keeping the wound moist and preventing the formation of scabs, which can impede the healing process.Another benefit of using abdominal pads is that they are widely available and can be purchased online or at local pharmacies.



They are also relatively inexpensive, making them an affordable option for individuals who need to manage wounds at home.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, is driving the demand for effective wound care products, including abdominal pads. These conditions often require surgical interventions, and the use of abdominal pads is necessary to prevent infections and promote healing.



Furthermore, the global population is aging, and with age comes an increased risk of developing chronic diseases and requiring surgical interventions. The geriatric population is more susceptible to infections and slow healing, making effective wound care products, such as abdominal pads, essential in their care.



The number of surgical procedures being performed globally is increasing, which is driving the demand for abdominal pads.Surgical wounds require proper care and protection to prevent infection and promote healing.



These pads are specifically designed for this purpose and are a vital part of post-surgical wound care.



Technological advancements in wound care products are also driving the global abdominal pads market.These advancements have led to the development of more effective and innovative wound care products, including abdominal pads.



For example, the use of nanotechnology has allowed for the creation of more effective antimicrobial barriers in abdominal pads.Patient safety and infection prevention are increasingly important in healthcare settings.



The use of efficient abdominal pads is essential in preventing the spread of infections and promoting patient safety. Healthcare providers are placing more emphasis on using high-quality abdominal pads to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients.



Recent Developments



The global abdominal pads market has seen several product launches in the last three years, driven by increasing demand for efficient wound care products.

• In 2021, Molnlycke Healthcare launched Mepilex Border Flex, a new generation of abdominal pads that combines unique flex technology with Safetac technology. This device provides patients comfort, flexibility, and better wound care benefits. The device has a waterproof and permeable construction that lowers the possibility of maceration and infection. Due to this, the product launch will enhance market growth.



• In 2020, Johnson & Johnson launched Comfeel Plus Clear, a new type of abdominal pad that is designed to be more comfortable and discreet than traditional pads. The product is transparent, allowing patients to see their wounds, and is also waterproof, allowing patients to bathe and shower without removing the dressing. Comfeel Plus Clear also has a low-friction design, which helps to reduce the risk of skin damage.



• In 2019, Smith & Nephew launched PICO 7 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System. The product is designed to help manage surgical wounds, including abdominal wounds. The system uses negative pressure wound therapy, which has been shown to accelerate healing and reduce the risk of infection. The product is portable, which allows patients to continue their daily activities while receiving wound care treatment.



Increasing Demand for Effective Wound Care Products



The increasing demand for effective wound care products is a major factor driving the growth of the global abdominal pads market. Abdominal pads are a type of wound care product that is designed to absorb fluids and promote healing in the abdominal region, where wounds can be particularly challenging to manage.



There are several factors contributing to the growing demand for effective wound care products, including an aging population, an increase in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and a rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide. These factors are leading to a surge in the number of patients who require wound care and who are seeking products that are both effective and easy to use.



In addition to the growing demand for wound care products, there have also been significant advancements in technologies and research in the field of wound care, leading to the development of new and innovative products that are more efficient than ever before. For example, some abdominal pads now incorporate antimicrobial agents or other technologies that help reduce the risk of infection and promote faster healing.



To conclude, the rising demand for effective wound care products, combined with technological advancements and increasing research, is driving the global abdominal pads market and is expected to continue to do so in the years to come.



Growing Number of Surgical Procedures



The growing number of surgical procedures is a major factor that is influencing the growth of the global abdominal pads market.Surgical procedures are one of the main factors that fuel the demand for abdominal pads.



As the number of surgeries performed globally continues to increase, so does the demand for wound care products that can effectively manage the resulting incisions and promote faster healing. This is particularly true for procedures that involve the abdominal region, which can especially be prone to complications, such as infection and delayed healing.



Overall, the growing number of surgical procedures is substantially driving the demand for abdominal pads and is expected to continue to propel the global abdominal pads market in the years to come.



Growing Geriatric Population



The continual rise in the geriatric population is also aiding the global abdominal pads market notably.As the population ages, the number of individuals requiring medical care, including surgical procedures and wound care, increases.



Older individuals are more prone to chronic illnesses and conditions, which may require surgical interventions. This leads to an increase in the demand for wound care products, including abdominal pads.



Moreover, as the skin ages, it becomes thinner, less elastic, and more susceptible to damage, increasing the risk of wounds, especially pressure ulcers, which are prevalent among the elderly population. Abdominal pads are useful in managing pressure ulcers, as they absorb exudate, promoting faster healing and reducing the risk of infection.



On the whole, the surge in the geriatric population is bolstering the global abdominal pads market tremendously, as this demographic is more prone to conditions requiring surgical intervention and wound care.



Market Segmentation

The global abdominal pads market can be segmented by type, application, end-user, and by region.Based on type, the market can be divided into sterile and non-sterile.



Based on application, the market can be divided into surgical wounds, chronic wounds, burns, and others.Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals and clinics, homecare, ambulatory care centers, and others.



Regionally, the market finds its presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

Smith & Nephew, Plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, Plc, Dukal Corporation, Integra Life Sciences, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, 3M Company, DeRoyal Industries, Inc. are some of the leading players in the Global Abdominal Pads Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global abdominal pads market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Abdominal Pads Market, By Type:

o Sterile

o Non-sterile

• Global Abdominal Pads Market, By Application:

o Surgical Wounds

o Chronic Wounds

o Burns

o Others

• Global Abdominal Pads Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Homecare

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Abdominal Pads Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485357/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________