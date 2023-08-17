Rush Street Interactive Selected by Delaware Lottery as Its Vendor for Online Gaming Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, today announced that it has been selected by the Delaware State Lottery as its vendor for the state’s online gaming business. RSI will provide state-of-the-art online gaming in Delaware for an initial term of 5 years, renewable for additional 1-year terms for an additional 5 years pending regulatory approvals.



“We are honored to be selected by the Delaware State Lottery selection committee to provide online gaming operations in the First State,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. “This partnership is yet another significant milestone for RSI, as the confidence of a state-backed organization, such as the Delaware Lottery, further validates the trust that lottery officials have in our award-winning online platform and customer service. Building on our proven track record of success in the tri-state area of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where RSI was an early entrant in the first online market in the U.S., we are honored to collaborate with the Delaware Lottery team and the state’s three casinos to offer consumers who are geo-located in Delaware with safe, convenient, and innovative online gaming experiences.”

“Rush Street Interactive has established itself as a leading innovator in the industry, and is a respected iGaming and sports betting company,” said Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “We are impressed not only with RSI’s successes in other jurisdictions, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but also its strong commitment to responsible gambling practices.”



RSI, a top five online gaming provider, is currently live in 15 states and the regulated international markets of the Canadian province of Ontario, Colombia and Mexico.

“We look forward to working with the well-respected RSI team,” Ms. Keeley continued. “We reviewed proposed bids from other online gaming companies and suppliers, and the combination of experience and commitment to quality products, customer service, and responsible gaming is why we selected RSI. We’re delighted to begin this partnership and have no doubt that Delawareans and the customers of Delaware’s three casinos will be thrilled with RSI’s exciting library of offerings and industry-leading customer service.”

Mr. Schwartz concluded, “RSI continues to demonstrate itself as a leader in the industry as more and more states across the country welcome online gaming. With our proven and trusted operations, in-house technology, and platform, we are proud to deliver robust value and results to forward-thinking government entities or businesses. RSI is devoted to make thoughtful strides in our expansion and in the successful execution of our approach to delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers.”

Delaware became the first U.S. state to implement comprehensive intrastate iGaming including poker, slots and bingo when the General Assembly passed the Delaware Gaming Competitiveness Act of 2012 in June 2012.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About the Delaware Lottery

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6.0 billion to the state’s General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, LUCKY FOR LIFE®, PLAY 3, PLAY 4, Keno®, Sports Lottery and Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery’s office in Dover, Delaware.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with the Delaware State Lottery and the anticipated products and services made available in connection with that partnership. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

