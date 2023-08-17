Nubeva Files U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Decryptor Builder to Further Enhance Proven Ransomware Reversal Offering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA), a cybersecurity company specializing in ransomware decryption, has filed a U.S. patent application for an AI-powered decryptor builder, a groundbreaking enhancement to its third-party validated Ransomware Reversal offering. This innovative development will enable Nubeva to accelerate the process of delivering customized decryptors for customers affected by new ransomware variants, further reducing recovery times for ransomed organizations.



"When hit by ransomware, the top priority is getting systems back online. That's where Nubeva's primary value lies; we specialize in decrypting ransomware by capturing encryption keys, which is the hardest part of the process and something we've mastered," said Steve Perkins, CMO at Nubeva. "With those keys, our expert team builds decryptors, and we continue to add to our growing library. But our vision has always been that when a customer is hit with a new variant, we build and deliver a custom decryptor within an hour."

Nubeva's patent-pending technology uses a private, cryptographically trained AI engine to analyze sample encrypted data using the captured keys to determine the appropriate decryption methods and mechanisms. The technology can then write the decryptor software, test kits, and documentation to dramatically improve the efficiency of creating decryptors for novel ransomware variants. By drastically reducing the time and expertise required to develop these critical tools, Nubeva aims to provide quicker recovery solutions for affected organizations. The company expects to begin deploying this cutting-edge technology in production later this year.

"By leveraging AI, we're enhancing a process we've already mastered, speeding up the creation of crucial decryptors. This innovation provides further confidence to our customers and reduces the time and expertise required as threat actors continue to evolve," continued Perkins.

Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal provides a robust protection system that decrypts data encrypted during a ransomware attack. This innovative solution enables fast and easy recovery from such attacks, eliminating the need to pay ransoms. Ensuring rapid and reliable data restoration helps organizations minimize operational disruptions, data loss, and the associated financial and other losses. This patented technology introduces a new level of business resilience against the rising ransomware threat.

Nubeva is committed to empowering enterprises in their fight against ransomware. To review the full summary of recent third-party validation testing by MISI at the esteemed Dreamport facility, please visit https://info.nubeva.com/misi-results.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again. Nubeva's ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers.

