Stratifyd Appoints CX Experts Cindy Marshall and Sean Albertson to its Board of Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratifyd, a leading provider of customer intelligence software solutions, today announced the addition of two experienced CX experts to its Board of Advisors. Cindy Marshall, Chief Digital Officer of Jane.com and founder and CEO of SHINE-Strategy.com, and Sean Albertson, a customer experience leader in the financial services and telco sectors, will provide expertise and guidance as Stratifyd continues to expand its leadership position in the customer analytics software market.



They join Don McDaniel, the founder and CEO of Canton & Company, on Stratifyd’s Board of Advisors to provide objective expertise to the executive team on market developments, sales enablement, product evolution, corporate strategy, strategic alliances and partnerships. The advisors will also provide qualified business development introductions to accelerate Stratifyd’s growth.

Marshall is an expert in direct-to-consumer marketing and digital commerce with a proven ability to combine brand vision with data-driven customer insights. As Chief Digital Officer at Jane.com, she oversees the marketing and brand development for a marketplace of over 2,000 women-owned boutiques across the United States. She is also the Founder & CEO of SHINE Strategy, a consulting firm focused on driving profitable growth for direct-to-consumer brands including Johnnie-O, Faherty, National Geographic, Orvis, Smithsonian, Talbots, The Paper Store, and Vera Bradley. Previously Marshall held senior level positions at L.L. Bean, Performance Bicycle, The Vermont Country Store, Ross-Simons, J.Jill, and Inc. Magazine.

Albertson has been a customer experience leader for over 20 years, helping leading companies like Charles Schwab, T-Mobile and others in telco and financial services create great experiences for their customers. He specializes in the intersection of survey programs, text and journey analytics with operational metrics and the use of AI to bring out the power of those programs. Albertson has advised CEOs and COOs on strategic CX initiatives and directed the implementation of these programs across customer service, marketing, finance, field operations and engineering departments.

“Cindy and Sean have tremendous track records in the field of consumer CX and most importantly the ability to translate customer intelligence into action and business growth,” said Eric Healy, CEO of Stratifyd. “They understand the challenges consumer brands face trying to connect all of their disparate data points to get a holistic view of their customers’ needs. Together with Don McDaniel, their insights will be invaluable as we continue to refine our ability to help businesses unlock and take advantage of those insights across their organizations.”

About Stratifyd

Stratifyd’s connected intelligence solutions bridge the gap between insights and outcomes through a powerful engine that unifies all structured and unstructured data sources, surfaces hidden themes, and provides actionable intel. Unlike competing solutions, Stratifyd leverages augmented intelligence to apply unsupervised rules to analysis, enabling users to identify the “unknown unknowns” buried within their data. Fortune 500 companies worldwide turn to Stratifyd to optimize medical insights, customer intelligence, brand management, and contact center, product, and employee experiences. For more information, visit https://www.stratifyd.com/.