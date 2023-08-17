ToughBuilt Industries to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 22, 2023

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today reports that it will hold an earnings call to discuss the Company’s 2023 Second quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday August 22, 2023 at 5:00pm ET.



Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below or follow the audio webcast here. Attendees are encouraged to dial in to the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-407-9716

INTERNATIONAL: 1-201-493-6779

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

The replay will also be available through the audio webcast link here.

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .

