Xylitol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

In 2021, research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry totaled around USD 230 billion globally.

Xylitol is a natural sugar alcohol that is commonly used as a sugar substitute.It is a white crystalline powder that looks and tastes similar to sugar but with fewer calories and a lower glycemic index.



Xylitol occurs naturally in many fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, raspberries, and mushrooms, and is also produced by the human body in small amounts.Xylitol is often used as a sugar substitute in a variety of products, including chewing gum, candy, and baked goods.



It is also used in oral health products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash, due to its ability to inhibit the growth of bacteria that can cause dental cavities.

Wood fibrous sweeteners, birch xylitol, corn xylitol, and others are the main varieties of xylitol.The xylan-rich section of hardwoods is where the wood-fibrous sweeteners are found, and they are employed in animal feed, pet food, prepared foods, medications, and meats.



The expanding food and beverage industry, driven by changing consumer preferences and increased product innovation, has contributed to the growth of the xylitol market.

Due to the increased prevalence of several lifestyle disorders like obesity, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular issues, consumers are becoming more cognizant of their calorie intake.This serves as a major driver of the global xylitol market’s expansion.



Also, people are more prepared to spend money on sugar substitutes made from natural ingredients, which is fueling global demand for xylitol. Rapid urbanization and a shift in customer preference towards sugar-free products are two additional variables that are positively affecting market growth.

The food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries all have a variety of applications.To make sugar-free chocolates, chewing gum, hard candies, wafer fillings, pastilles, and other diabetic delicacies, xylitol is one of the most common sugar substitutes used.



Color, flavor, and shelf life of food products are all enhanced.Chewing gum with xylitol is well known for its therapeutic properties.



When Xylitol is added, cough syrups, tonics, and vitamin preparations stop fermenting. It is incorporated into diets as a healthy supplement for diabetes patients because of its non-cariogenic and non-fermentable properties.

Increasing Number of Diabetic Population is Driving the Market Growth

One of the main causes driving up the demand for xylitol is the expanding number of diabetics.Moreover, the worldwide prevalence of dental conditions, including cavities and gum infections, has led to a rise in the need for xylitol.



With the help of the sugar substitute xylitol, consumers can choose from a wider variety of food and beverage products while still limiting their calorie intake.Although it doesn’t have the same number of calories as sugar, this food ingredient has a flavor that is like sugar.



As xylitol has a sweet taste, it is good for diabetics. According to the findings of a comprehensive study performed throughout India, 13.2% of respondents had diabetes in 2021.

The market for xylitol is expanding as people all around the world are focusing more on preventing diseases, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol.The use of products containing xylitol has significantly increased in recent years because of its significant function in weight management.



In recent years, there has been a continuous rise in demand for low-calorie food items due to increased wellness awareness among consumers and rising consumer conscience regarding food product selection. Also, during the forecast period, consumers’ preferences for sugar-free goods are anticipated to change while urbanization accelerates.

Increasing End Use of Xylitol is Driving the Market Growth

Xylitol is a natural sugar substitute commonly used as a sweetener in food products such as chewing gum, candies, and baked goods.In addition to its use as a sweetener, xylitol has several other applications, where xylitol has been shown to prevent tooth decay and promote dental health.



It inhibits the growth of bacteria in the mouth, which reduces the risk of cavities and gum disease.Xylitol is often added to toothpaste, mouthwash, and chewing gum to promote dental health.



Xylitol has been shown to be effective in preventing and treating ear infections.It helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the middle ear, which can cause ear infections.



Xylitol is available in the form of nasal sprays and lozenges for this purpose. Xylitol nasal sprays have been shown to reduce nasal congestion and improve breathing in people with sinusitis and other respiratory conditions. Xylitol has a low glycemic index, which means it does not cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. It can be used as a sugar substitute by people with diabetes who need to control their blood sugar levels. Xylitol has fewer calories than sugar and can be used as a sugar substitute in weight-loss diets. Xylitol is a humectant, which means it helps to retain moisture in the skin. It is often used in skincare products such as lotions and creams to moisturize and hydrate the skin. Overall, xylitol has many applications and benefits, including dental care, ear infections, nasal congestion, diabetes, weight loss, and skin care.

Rising Demand for Sugar-Free Products Will Drive Market Growth

The consumption of sugared chewing gum has declined as people become more conscious of their sugar intake.The market for non-calorie sweeteners like xylitol is driven by the increased demand for sugar-free chewing gum and confectionery in developed and developing economies.



As a result, it is a typical component of sugar-free gum, sweets, mints, and foods that are suitable for diabetics and oral care items. The top chewing gum manufacturers in the country, including Trident, Orbit, Extra, Dentyne 5, and Eclipse, are known for their sugar-free, mint-flavored gum.

With 140.9 million affected, China will have the highest diabetes population in 2021, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Some advantages of cutting back on sugar include aiding in weight loss and preventing obesity, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, and lowering the risk of inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases, including Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome. The retail sales value of healthier and lower-sugar confectioneries in Japan reached about 762 million dollars in 2021, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Recent Developments

• A special edition of Xylitol chewing gum was released in October 2021 because of a collaboration between BTS and the South Korean company Lotte Confectionery. There will be two kinds of Xylitol chewing gum: Apple Mint and Purple Mix (blueberries) (grapefruit). As BTS joined as a brand ambassador, the company noticed a rise in Xylitol chewing gum sales.

• Researchers from I.I.T. Guwahati created a fermentation process that safely creates Xylitol from sugarcane bagasse, a by-product of crushing sugar cane, in August 2022. This technique gets over the operational constraints of chemical synthesis and the delays brought on by traditional fermentation. The fermentation period was cut by 15 hours, and the product yield increased by about 20% as a result of the application of ultrasound throughout the fermentation process.

• The merger between International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and DuPont, a major player in the biosciences and nutrition industries, was completed in February 2021. Becoming a worldwide solution and ingredients leader in the consumer-focused beverage & food, health & wellness, and home & personal care categories is the goal of this merger.

• S2G Biochemicals was acquired by Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. in March 2018. The acquisition has supported Fortress Global’s plan to increase revenues and profitability.

Market Segmentation

Global Xylitol Market is segmented based on form, application, and region.Based on the form, the market is categorized into Solid and Liquid.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into Chewing Gum, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical and Personal Care, and Others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

DuPont de Nemours Inc., Roquette Freres, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited, Thompson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Tosaf Compounds Ltd, ZuChem Inc., NovaGreen Inc., DFI Corporation. are some of the key players of the Global Xylitol Market.



