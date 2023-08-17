Global Feed Enzymes Market Size to Reach USD 2.89 Billion 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research anticipates that the global feed enzymes market will achieve a size of approximately USD 2.89 Billion by the year 2030. This growth is projected to be sustained, with a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% in terms of revenue. The driving force behind this steady market expansion lies in the capacity of feed enzymes to enhance feed cost-efficiency.

The utilization of feed enzymes presents a cost-effective strategy across multiple dimensions. By employing enzyme supplements, a practical method is employed to enhance the overall well-being of livestock. This is achieved by bolstering the absorption rate of supplements within the stomach. Consequently, animals are able to retain nutrients from their feed more effectively, leading to prolonged periods of robust health. Additionally, this heightened nutrient retention contributes to improved intestinal health, while concurrently discouraging the proliferation of disease-causing microorganisms. The outcome is a reduction in the incidence of illnesses among animals, thereby mitigating the associated expenses related to veterinary care. Ultimately, these advantages culminate in an elevation of the overall operational efficiency within the livestock industry.

The livestock industry stands as a notably dynamic sector globally, undergoing transformations particularly in developing nations due to the swift escalation in the desire for animal-derived goods. In contrast, industrialized nations witness a relatively stationary demand for cattle-related products, while concurrent advancements in production methods are enhancing both their efficiency and ecological viability.

Past trends underscore the noteworthy impact of factors such as human population expansion, economic prosperity, and urbanization on the requisition for livestock items. These factors have historically played a pivotal role in steering demand for livestock-related products. The response within diverse livestock systems, in terms of production augmentation, is intrinsically interconnected with the realms of science and technology, as well as elevations in animal population.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 1.42 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 8.1% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 2.89 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021-2030 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, source, livestock, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Associated British Foods plc, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Novus International Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global feed enzymes market is fairly consolidated, with few large and medium-sized companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective feed enzyme products. Some major companies included in the global feed enzymes market report are:

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Associated British Foods plc

Novozymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Novus International

Strategic Development

On 1 February 2022, BASF SE, which is a German chemicals company completed an expansion of its feed enzymes production facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany, enabling it to increase the number of fermentations runs at the site every year

On 20 October 2021, bolstering its partnership with BASF SE, Cargill is expanding its prowess in the animal nutrition business as it adds research and development capabilities and new markets to the partners’ existing feed enzymes distribution agreement

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The carbohydrase segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of carbohydrase by most animal feed manufacturers and livestock producers to be used as an enzyme. Livestock producers choose to utilize carbohydrase owing to its advantages. Multi-Carbohydrase (MC) supplements such as xylanase, glucanase, and arabinofuranosidase, have been demonstrated to improve energy and protein utilization, nutritional digestibility, and growth rates in chicken.

The microorganism segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Enzymes play an important role in a range of industrial processes and are utilized as organic catalysts. Microbial enzymes, which are generated from diverse microorganisms, are known to be superior enzymes, especially for large-scale industrial applications. Microbial sources of enzyme production are the most desired source for industrial enzyme production as microorganisms are freely available, grow quickly, and can be genetically modified to generate enzymes that work optimally under diverse industrial production circumstances.

The poultry segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of enzyme additives in poultry feed due to its various benefits and cost-effectiveness. When enzymes are included in the meal, the quantity of energy accessible to the birds increases by 3 to 5%. Adding amylase, protease, and xylanase enzymes to chicken diets allows producers to save money on feed as energy is the most expensive resource in the diet. Supplementing feed with enzymes costs about USD 1.50 per ton of feed. Lower energy layer diets can save up to USD 2.50 per ton, whereas high energy turkey diets can save up to USD 4.00 per ton.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to the increasing demand for nutritive protein-based feed products among the countries in the region. Another factor driving revenue growth of the market is the increasing livestock population in countries in the region. As of 2020, the U.S. alone had approximately 93.8 million cattle and calves. As a result, as the number of animals in the region grows, so does the need for feed enzymes, which is driving the region's revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global feed enzymes market on the basis of type, source, livestock and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Phytase Protease Carbohydrase Others



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Microorganism Plant Animal



Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Poultry Swine Ruminants Aquatic Animals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



