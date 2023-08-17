Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes market is anticipated to grow appreciably in the forecast period of 2028

New York, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485355/?utm_source=GNW

due to the growing demand for protein hydrolysates in various applications such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Protein hydrolysis enzymes are enzymes that break down protein molecules into smaller units, such as amino acids and peptides.Protein hydrolysis enzymes have various uses in different industries, such as food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.



Protein hydrolysis enzymes can be obtained from different sources, such as animal, plant, and microbial origins.The choice of enzyme depends on several factors, such as cost, efficiency, specificity, stability, and safety.



Some of the common protein hydrolysis enzymes are pepsin and pancreatin from animal sources, papain and bromelain from plant sources, and Alcalase and Flavourzyme from microbial sources.

The protein hydrolysis enzymes market is a rapidly growing industry that involves the production and use of enzymes to break down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids.These enzymes are widely used in food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries.



Hence, the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for protein hydrolysates and the growing trend towards natural and clean-label products in the food and beverage industry.

Rising Demand for the Automotive is a Market Propelling Factor for Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes

The food and beverage industry is one of the major and fastest-growing industries globally.With a constantly increasing population and changing consumer trends, the demand for food and beverage products is ever-rising.



The industry has witnessed significant growth over the years, and as a result, there has been an increase in demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes.

Protein hydrolysis enzymes are used to break down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids, which have numerous applications in the food and beverage industry. The use of these enzymes has gained significant popularity in recent years, and the market is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years.

The demand for processed and packaged food products has been increasing over the years, further contributing to the increased demand for protein hydrolysates. Protein hydrolysates are used in a wide range of food products, such as sports nutrition products, infant formula, and dietary supplements.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of clean-label products and natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry has also contributed to the growth of the protein hydrolysis enzymes market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of protein hydrolysates and are demanding natural and clean-label products that are free from harmful additives and chemicals.

The food and beverage industry is one of the largest end-users of protein hydrolysis enzymes, and the market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. The use of these enzymes in the production of functional foods and beverages is gaining popularity, and manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and improved protein hydrolysis enzymes with enhanced properties, such as increased specificity and stability.

Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry Is a Key Reason Driving the Market Demand

The pharmaceutical industry is a rapidly growing industry that involves the development, production, and sale of drugs for medical use. The industry has seen significant growth over the years, and as a result, there has been an increase in demand for the protein hydrolysis enzymes market.

Protein hydrolysis enzymes are used in the pharmaceutical industry for various applications, such as the production of protein-based drugs and the formulation of drug delivery systems. The use of these enzymes has gained significant popularity in recent years, and the market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry has been a significant factor driving the protein hydrolysis enzymes market.Protein hydrolysates are used in the production of protein-based drugs to improve their solubility, bioavailability, and stability.



Furthermore, the increasing trend of personalized medicine in the pharmaceutical industry has also contributed to the growth of the protein hydrolysis enzymes market.Personalized medicine involves the use of a patient’s genetic information to tailor treatment to their specific needs.



Protein hydrolysis enzymes are used to produce protein-based drugs that can be customized to the patient’s genetic makeup, making them more effective and reducing the risk of side effects.

Manufacturer use of these enzymes in the production of protein-based drugs is gaining popularity, and manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and improved protein hydrolysis enzymes with improved properties, such as increased specificity and stability. Hence, all these factors are expected to drive the demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes in the market.

Technological Advancement in Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market

The protein hydrolysis enzymes market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years, which have led to the development of new and improved enzymes with enhanced properties, such as hydrolyze proteins at the optimum temperature and pH and usually targeting specific peptide cleavage bonds. These advancements have allowed manufacturers to produce protein hydrolysates with increased specificity, stability, and bioactivity, which has widened the range of applications for these enzymes.

One of the major technological advancements in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is the development of recombinant DNA technology.Recombinant DNA technology allows the production of genetically engineered enzymes, which can be customized to have specific properties.



This technology has led to the development of new and improved enzymes with enhanced specificity, which can break down specific proteins more efficiently.

Another significant technological advancement in the protein hydrolysis enzymes market is the use of proteomics.Proteomics involves the identification and characterization of proteins, which has allowed for the identification of new enzymes with specific functions.



This technology has led to the discovery of new enzymes that are capable of breaking down specific types of proteins, which has widened the range of applications for protein hydrolysis enzymes.

In addition, there have been advancements in the use of immobilized enzymes, which involve the attachment of enzymes to a solid support. Immobilized enzymes have several advantages, such as increased stability and reusability, which have led to their increased use in various applications, such as the production of protein hydrolysates.

Furthermore, there have been advancements in the production of protein hydrolysates using membrane filtration techniques. Membrane filtration techniques involve the use of membranes to separate and purify protein hydrolysates, which has allowed to produce protein hydrolysates with increased purity and bioactivity.



Recent Developments

• In 2020, AB Enzymes launched a new range of proteases called VERON® MAXIMA, which is designed for meat tenderization applications.

• In 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched its new range of enzymes called Danisco® VegeFlow®, which is designed to improve the texture and stability of plant-based products such as meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, and baked goods. Danisco® VegeFlow® enzymes are made from natural sources and are vegan-friendly.

• In 2020, Novozymes acquired PrecisionBiotics Group, which is a company that develops and produces enzymes for the dietary supplement industry. The acquisition gave Novozymes a stronger position in the human probiotic supplements market, which is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next 5 years. In 2020, Novozymes, a Danish enzyme company, acquired Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies (SEB), a US enzyme company, in a cash and stock deal worth USD 1.2 billion. The acquisition gave Novozymes access to SEB’s protein hydrolysis enzymes portfolio, which included enzymes used in the production of detergents, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.

• In 2023, Bioscience firms Novozymes and Chr. Hansen has agreed to merge in a deal that is worth USD 12.3 billion. The merger will allow the two companies to combine their strengths and expertise to better serve the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the food, feed, agriculture, and health industries.

Market Segmentation

Global protein hydrolysis enzymes market is segmented based on source, method of production, application, and region.Based on source, the market is segmented into animals, plants, and microorganisms.



Based on the method of production, the market is divided into fermentation and extraction.Based on application, the market is categorized into detergent, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, textile, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Company Profiles

Novozymes A/S, DuPont Inc, Dyadic International Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Kerry Group, Biocatalysts Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. are some of the key players of global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global protein hydrolysis enzymes market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market, By Source:

o Animals

o Plants

o Micro-Organisms

• Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market, By Method of Production:

o Fermentation

o Extraction

• Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market, By Application:

o Detergent

o Pharmaceutical

o Food and Beverages

o Textile

o Others

• Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



