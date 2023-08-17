Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities/Analysis Report 2023: Customer Demand for Accuracy, Scalability, and Automation Accelerating Technology Transformation

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The technology landscape is undergoing a swift transformation driven by the ever-growing demand for accuracy, scalability, and automation in various sectors.
At the forefront of this shift is a comprehensive study that delves into three distinct types of Vulnerability Management (VM) products: vulnerability assessment, vulnerability prioritization and remediation, and VM-as-a-service. This study is meticulously focused on unraveling the intricate details of market size, prevailing trends, and the global growth outlook within the realm of VM.
Vulnerabilities, often concealed errors or weaknesses in software programs, networks, applications, or endpoints, can lead to unauthorized access, control breaches, and restricted access for authorized users. Taking a closer look at VM, the study's publishers define it as a platform that furnishes vulnerability assessments, yielding results that serve as triggers for well-calibrated remediation responses.
As technology continues to evolve, the VM landscape has transformed significantly from its origins in the late 1990s when network scanners primarily probed servers for vulnerabilities and identified weak endpoints.
Presently, scan technology has transcended those beginnings, encompassing a comprehensive survey of network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and interconnected devices, ensuring a broader and more thorough approach to identifying vulnerabilities in a technologically interconnected world.
Growth Opportunities
- Leverage Growing Demand in Emerging Economies
- Leverage Growing Demand in SMEs for VM Tools
- Incorporate Contextual Prioritization and Improve Accuracy of Vulnerability Risk Scores
- Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the Customer Base
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Vulnerability Management (VM) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Gain/Loss
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Assessment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Insights for CISOs
- Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in VM Tools
- Licensing Options
- Buying Guide - Asset Coverage/Visibility
- Manual vs Automated VM program
