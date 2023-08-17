Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities/Analysis Report 2023: Customer Demand for Accuracy, Scalability, and Automation Accelerating Technology Transformation

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technology landscape is undergoing a swift transformation driven by the ever-growing demand for accuracy, scalability, and automation in various sectors.

At the forefront of this shift is a comprehensive study that delves into three distinct types of Vulnerability Management (VM) products: vulnerability assessment, vulnerability prioritization and remediation, and VM-as-a-service. This study is meticulously focused on unraveling the intricate details of market size, prevailing trends, and the global growth outlook within the realm of VM.

Vulnerabilities, often concealed errors or weaknesses in software programs, networks, applications, or endpoints, can lead to unauthorized access, control breaches, and restricted access for authorized users. Taking a closer look at VM, the study's publishers define it as a platform that furnishes vulnerability assessments, yielding results that serve as triggers for well-calibrated remediation responses.

As technology continues to evolve, the VM landscape has transformed significantly from its origins in the late 1990s when network scanners primarily probed servers for vulnerabilities and identified weak endpoints.

Presently, scan technology has transcended those beginnings, encompassing a comprehensive survey of network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and interconnected devices, ensuring a broader and more thorough approach to identifying vulnerabilities in a technologically interconnected world.

Growth Opportunities

Leverage Growing Demand in Emerging Economies

Leverage Growing Demand in SMEs for VM Tools

Incorporate Contextual Prioritization and Improve Accuracy of Vulnerability Risk Scores

Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the Customer Base

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Vulnerability Management (VM) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Gain/Loss

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Assessment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Insights for CISOs

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in VM Tools

Licensing Options

Buying Guide - Asset Coverage/Visibility

Manual vs Automated VM program

