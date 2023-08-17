Global Recycled Polyethylene (PE) Market Size to Reach USD 38.85 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market size for Recycled Polyethylene (PE) reached USD 13.43 billion in 2022. As per the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is projected that the market will experience a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% throughout the forecast period. The notable drivers of this growth include the increasing awareness regarding the environmental impacts of single-use plastics and the growing demand for recyclable PE within the construction sector.

A notable strategy gaining traction involves certain businesses worldwide experimenting with an innovative approach. This approach entails the combustion of plastic products, accompanied by the incorporation of additives. The resulting mixture, known as a slurry, is then repurposed for road construction. This initiative serves the purpose of preventing plastics from accumulating in oceans and landfills. Among the pioneers in this endeavor is MacRebur, a company that has successfully developed plastic roads. Their method not only effectively utilizes single-use plastics for their intended applications but also contributes to minimizing the carbon footprint.

Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1890

Polyethylene (PE) recycling stands as a pivotal environmental endeavor. This material, widely employed in the fabrication of bottles, bags, and various everyday items, necessitates recycling due to its common use. The PE recycling process involves melting discarded plastic waste, shaping it upon solidification, and subsequently reintegrating it into usage cycles.

Furthermore, the upsurge in cognizance regarding energy conservation, rapid industrialization, and robust consumer demand amplifies the impetus behind the market's revenue expansion.

Additionally, the escalating awareness among consumers about the detrimental impacts associated with polyethylene products, coupled with a mounting array of governmental initiatives, is anticipated to propel revenue growth in the market. A notable instance transpired on March 2, 2022, during the Fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5), where 175 nations rallied behind a resolution advocating discussions on a universal, legally binding agreement aimed at eradicating environmental pollution and plastic waste. This resolution underscores the importance of resource-efficient practices, circular economy methodologies, as well as sustainable production and consumption of plastics.

However, challenges exist, encompassing the elevated costs linked to recycling equipment and technology, the presence of alternatives such as bio-based plastics, and the insufficiency of proper collection and sorting infrastructure for plastic waste. These factors collectively stand as potential constraints on the market's revenue expansion.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1890

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size In 2022 USD 13.43 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 38.85 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, grade, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Birch Plastics Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Envision Plastics Industries, B & B Plastics Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, SUEZ, Republic Services Inc., Waste Connections, Econic Technologies, and CarbonLite Industries Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global recycled PE market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective recycled polyethylene. Some major companies included in the global recycled recycled polyethylene (PE) market report are:

Birch Plastics Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Envision Plastics Industries

B & B Plastics Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

SUEZ

Republic Services Inc.

Waste Connections

Econic Technologies

CarbonLite Industries Inc.

Strategic Development

On 24 October 2022, Nova Chemicals Corp., which is based in Calgary, Alberta launched mechanical recycled Polyethylene resin (rPE) EX-PCR-NC4. rPE contains 100% post-consumer recycled PE. The new resin provides incredibly flexible design options, making it a great way to reduce packaging's carbon footprint and combat climate change. This technique used to process raw materials, yields a stable, consistent, and low-odor product.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1890

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The injection grade segment accounted for largest revenue share the global recycled PE market in 2022. Granules of injection-grade High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plastic are more frequently utilized to make vessels where the material must be Ultraviolet (UV)-resistant. Granules that are resistant to chemicals are typically simple to process and have excellent low-temperature durability and are weatherproof.

The packaging segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global recycled PE market during the forecast period. Polyethylene (PE) is utilized worldwide to a degree of roughly 30% and is the most used plastic. Polyethylene makes up over 50% of the plastic used for packaging in Germany alone.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global recycled PE market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising awareness among millennials and Gen Z population towards the environment.

Browse the complete Global Recycled Polyethylene (PE) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recycled-polyethylene-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global recycled PE market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Others



Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Injection Grade Food Grade Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Bottles & Containers Films & Sheets Bags & Sacks Pipes & Fittings Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Packaging Construction Automotive Agriculture Consumer Electronics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Agricultural Films Market By Type (High-density Polyethylene, Linear Low-density Polyethylene, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, Low-density Polyethylene, Reclaim), By Application (Geomembrane film, Silage film, Mulch film, Greenhouse covering), Forecasts to 2027

Polyolefin Market By Technology (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, and Others), By Application (Film and sheet, Injection molding, Blow molding, and Others), and By Region Forecast To 2030

Bioplastics Market , By Type (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Packaging, Textile, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Super Absorbent Polymers Market By Type (Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Polysaccharides), By Application (Agriculture, Personal Hygiene, Industrial, Medical), Forecasts to 2027

Thin Wall Packaging Market By Product Type (Cups, Trays, Tubs, Jars, Pots & Lids), By Production Process (Injection molding & Thermoforming), By Material (High-density & Low-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene (PP)), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2027

3D Printing Metal Market By Form, By Metal Type, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Chromatography Resins Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Recycled Polyethylene (PE) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights